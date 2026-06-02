Man on trial for murdering adopted son describes videos of infant as 'shocking' and 'inappropriate'

Jamie Varley, 38, is accused of murdering Preston Davey and subjecting him to physical, sexual and psychological abuse after the tot was placed for adoption with him and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley.

A man on trial for the murder of his adopted son has described videos of the infant taken by his co-accused as 'shocking', 'stupid' and 'inappropriate'.

Jamie Varley, 38, is accused of murdering Preston Davey and subjecting him to physical, sexual and psychological abuse after the tot was placed for adoption with him and his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley. The 13-month-old baby was taken to Victoria Hospital in cardiac and respiratory arrest on July 27, 2023, where medics fought for an hour to save him but he was pronounced dead at 7.20pm.

Mr McGowan-Fazakerley denied having a sexual interest in his adopted son and told the jury he did not believe Preston was in any danger when he was alone with Mr Varley at their home in Staining Road, Blackpool. He said the first time he saw a number of the videos was in his police interviews after Preston had died.

Anne Whyte KC, defending Mr McGowan-Fazakerley, asked her client about a series of videos which showed Preston being spun in a saucer ride multiple times. In the clips, Preston's eyes appeared to lose focus and Mr Varley pulled his eyelid back to take a closer look, the court heard. Mr McGowan-Fazakerley told the jury he only saw one of the videos, which was set to music and thought it was just a dad and child having fun.

Asked what he thought having seen the complete series of clips, he said: 'I think they are ridiculous. I think they are shocking.

' Ms Whyte asked the defendant about a 14-minute video recorded on Mr Varley's phone which showed Preston alone in the bath. Mr Varley told the jury he was on the other side of the bathroom door and was trying to teach Preston to 'self soothe'. Mr McGowan-Fazakerley said: 'I think it's a pathetic defence. I think he should be ashamed.

I don't care if he's at the other side of that door or not. He shouldn't have done that. I know he says he was on the other side of the door; he shouldn't have done that. And I'm angry I've had to sit there for 14 minutes and watch that.

I shouldn't have had to do that.

' Ms Whyte KC also quizzed the defendant about allegations he sexually assaulted Preston on July 23, four days before he died. She referred to a series of photos taken over a three-minute period which showed Preston suspended over the bars of the cot. Mr McGowan-Fazakerley said he had seen Preston in that position 'fleetingly' when he was called upstairs by his partner to see the position he had fallen asleep in.

He said: 'I remember saying 'oh bloody heck, what is he like, what sort of position has he got himself into. Put him down.

' He told the jury he expected Varley to lie him down, saying: 'That my partner would lie him down as soon as I say 'lie him down'. I trust my partner to act in the responsible manner in the way I always thought he would do.

' Asked if he had been involved in a sexual assault on Preston that day, he said: 'I have never sexually assaulted my child. I've never placed him in any position or touched my child in any inappropriate way.

' It's sick. I have never been anywhere near my son in a state like that. It's vile, it's disgusting, it's abhorrent, it's inhumane.

' When asked about other photos, which the prosecution say amount to indecent images, he said he would not have taken them. He also told the jury he would not have shared a photo of Preston covered in vomit for his 'dignity'





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Jamie Varley Preston Davey John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Adoption Murder Child Abuse Sexual Assault

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Trial of Adoptive Fathers Continues with Defence Testimony in Preston Davey CaseThe ongoing trial of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazackerly examines the death of their adopted toddler, Preston Davey, with charges ranging from murder to child cruelty and sexual assault. Defence arguments focus on Varley's explanations for his actions and his mental state, while the prosecution alleges a pattern of abuse and joint neglect.

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Defence expert says baby Preston's cause of death was 'unascertained'The prosecution allege baby Preston Davey was sexually abused and murdered by Jamie Varley, who denies all charges

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