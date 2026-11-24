A mysterious disappearance occurs on the Allure of the Seas cruise ship. The Royal Bahamian Defense Forces lead the search for the missing passenger off the coast of Florida.

A passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Allure of the Seas mysteriously disappeared during a voyage from Florida to the Bahamas on Monday. Staff members aboard the vessel announced a "Man-overboard" incident, triggering a dramatic search-and-rescue mission for the unidentified individual. The seven-day trip carrying more than 5,700 passengers had embarked from PortMiami on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Confirms Disappearance Details

The captain of the Allure of the Seas issued an announcement on Monday that sent shock waves through the vessel. He stated that earlier in the day, the crew received a report of a missing guest. Subsequent investigation determined that the guest had unfortunately gone overboard. This incident contrasts sharply with the company's website description of the ship as its "most awarded cruise ship" where "excitement never ends."

Also read Aldi launches search for Britain’s farming heroes after challenging harvest

Passenger Christian Bunse provided an account to Local 10 regarding the events leading up to the search. He reported that the cruise ship identified the general location where the missing person had jumped off. The vessel returned to that specific area to continue looking for the passenger. The crew maintained a presence at the site to assist in the recovery efforts.

Royal Bahamian Defense Forces Take Over

In an update released on Tuesday, the ship's captain confirmed that the Royal Bahamian Defense Forces are now leading the search operation. The Allure of the Seas will continue to its next destination while the specialized forces handle the rescue mission. This handover ensures that expert maritime resources are dedicated to finding the missing guest.

Advertisement

The initial itinerary for the cruise included stops in St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands on Thursday. The ship was scheduled to visit Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on Friday. The voyage was set to conclude with a return to PortMiami on Sunday. The disruption has altered the schedule for all passengers on board.

Recent Cruise Industry Incidents

This event marks the latest chilling headline related to cruise ships in recent news cycles. Just earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged of a cruise nightmare where a daughter in excellent health died during a luxury voyage. A fellow passenger who traveled with Kristen Elizabeth Nolan revealed chilling sounds heard hours before the discovery.

A funeral director described the scene found on board as the most horrific dead body they had ever seen. This tragedy follows other serious incidents, including the disappearance of a 72-year-old British woman who fell off a cruise ship in the middle of the Atlantic. Earlier reports also detailed a woman killed on an MSC Seascape after her husband allegedly attacked her.

The Daily Mail contacted Royal Caribbean for comment regarding the current investigation. Passengers and families are awaiting further information as the search continues under the direction of the Royal Bahamian Defense Forces. The outcome of this mission will determine the final fate of the unidentified passenger.