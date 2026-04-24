Man Pleads Guilty to Racially-Aggravated Assault on Jewish Building Inspector

Shafiq Rahman admitted to assaulting an Orthodox-Jewish man and subjecting him to a torrent of antisemitic abuse in Slough, Berkshire. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about rising antisemitism in the UK.

Shafiq Rahman, 48, of Slough , has pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated assault following a disturbing unprovoked attack on an Orthodox-Jewish building inspector in broad daylight. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, involved Rahman verbally abusing the victim with antisemitic slurs, including calling him a 'dirty motherf***** Jew' and falsely accusing him of harming children in Palestine.

He also threatened physical violence, stating he would 'break your f****** jaw'. The victim, who was wearing a kippah while performing his work duties, was targeted while inspecting a property in Slough, Berkshire. The attack was further compounded by a passerby shouting encouragement for Rahman to assault the victim. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of Jewish individuals in Britain.

The victim, whose family fled Nazi Germany seeking refuge in the UK, expressed feeling shaken and unsafe, stating he now feels compelled to remove his kippah when outside Jewish areas. He described the experience as a stark reminder that the assumption of safety within the Jewish community is a dangerous illusion. The video footage, presented in court, clearly depicts the escalating aggression and hateful rhetoric directed towards the victim.

A neighbour’s intervention, threatening to call the police, ultimately led to Rahman’s departure, though not before he hurled further abuse, labeling the neighbour a 'Zionist b****'. This incident occurs amidst a recent surge in antisemitic attacks across the UK, including arson targeting ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity in London and attacks on Jewish properties. District Judge Devinder Sanhu condemned the attack as a 'pure hate crime', expressing shock at the footage.

Rahman was released on bail pending sentencing at Reading Crown Court on July 10th. The victim’s account highlights a growing fear within the Jewish community, a fear of being visibly identifiable and vulnerable to hate-fueled violence. He questioned his own judgment for believing he could safely practice his faith openly, and the incident has forced him to confront the reality of antisemitism in contemporary Britain.

The case underscores the urgent need for increased vigilance and robust measures to combat hate crimes and protect vulnerable communities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antisemitism Hate Crime Racially Aggravated Assault Slough Jewish Community

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jewish man called 'baby killer' in Slough attackThe victim says he feared for his life after being assaulted and subjected to antisemitic abuse.

Read more »

Man City in 'pole position' to win Elliot Anderson transfer race ahead of Man UtdManchester City are reportedly leading the charge to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as Pep Guardiola looks to reshape his midfield. The Premier League leaders are said to be in 'pole position' to secure a summer deal for the 23-year-old England international, who has also been mooted as a target for Manchester United and Arsenal.

Read more »

Visible Jew No Longer Safe in Britain: Man Assaulted in Horrific Antisemitic AttackA Jewish man was subjected to a brutal antisemitic attack in Slough, Berkshire, raising concerns about the safety of visibly Jewish individuals in Britain. The incident highlights a worrying trend of rising antisemitism and the impact on the Jewish community.

Read more »

Moment Jewish man inspecting houses is targeted in ‘anti-Semitic’ tirade in Slough streetVideo footage shared online shows the cyclist repeatedly asking him what he is 'doing round here', before getting increasingly angry, abusing him verbally, and threatening to break his jaw

Read more »

Four people in court over Golders Green Jewish ambulance arsonThree men and a teenage boy appear at the Old Bailey over a fire that destroyed charity ambulances.

Read more »

Four in court over arson attack on Jewish community ambulancesThe fire resulted in around £1 million of damage.

Read more »