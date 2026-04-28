Man's Shower Rash Turns Out to Be Penile Cancer: A Warning Sign

A 36-year-old man's initial dismissal of a rash as a minor irritation led to a shocking diagnosis of penile cancer, highlighting the importance of early detection and awareness of symptoms. The article explores the rising incidence of penile cancer, potential causes like HPV, and the psychological impact on patients.

Patrick Meehan, a 36-year-old from Blackpool, initially dismissed a rash on his penis as a reaction to new shower gel. However, the rash persisted and, after a week, he consulted his GP who prescribed a steroid cream.

While the rash cleared, a pea-sized lump developed under his foreskin, eventually ulcerating and resembling a burn. Patrick, who manages a home for teenagers in care with his partner Ruth and stepson, continued using the cream, attributing the issue to a busy life. It wasn't until nine months later, prompted by his GP, that he visited a genitourinary medicine clinic. Initially diagnosed as a cyst, a biopsy revealed the shocking truth: Patrick had penile cancer.

The diagnosis was a complete surprise, as Patrick had little awareness of the disease. Experts note a concerning 20% increase in penile cancer diagnoses over the past decade, potentially linked to rising rates of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus transmitted through skin-to-skin contact. While most HPV infections are harmless and cleared by the body, certain subtypes can contribute to cancer development over time. Patrick tested negative for HPV, with doctors attributing his case to bad luck.

Other potential factors include declining rates of neonatal circumcision, as the cancer often develops under the foreskin, and conditions like phimosis, where a tight foreskin causes inflammation. Approximately 770 new cases are diagnosed annually in the UK, resulting in around 180 deaths each year, with the disease being more prevalent in men over 50. The psychological impact of penile cancer can be profound, with a recent survey revealing that 22% of patients have contemplated self-harm.

Early symptoms include painless lumps, sores, ulcerations, or wart-like growths on the penis, as well as bleeding, discharge, a foul odor, or difficulty retracting the foreskin. However, many men delay seeking treatment due to embarrassment or misattributing symptoms to common conditions like thrush. Experts emphasize the importance of early detection and encourage men to overcome any reluctance to address health concerns related to their genitals.

Risk factors beyond HPV and circumcision include smoking, a weakened immune system, and lichen sclerosus, a chronic skin condition. Professor Asif Muneer highlights that inflammation under a non-retractable foreskin can, in rare cases, lead to cancerous transformation





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