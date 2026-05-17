Man shot in Greater Manchester residential street; manhunt underway for gunman.

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in his 40s in a residential street in Greater Manchester, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbours express shock and sadness, stating the family involved were 'lovely' and had lived in the area for 40 years.

Police are hunting a gunman after a 'lovely' man was shot in a residential street in Greater Manchester. The incident occurred on Friday evening around 11pm, when a man in his 40s was shot and hospitalized, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours were shocked and saddened by the incident, stating that the family involved were 'lovely' and had lived in the area for 40 years. Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Bell from GMP's Wigan and Leigh district mentioned that this was an isolated incident and that they are doing everything to bring the suspects to justice





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Man Shot In Greater Manchester Residential Str Guns Isolated Incident Neighbours' Reaction Detective Effort Safety Measures

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