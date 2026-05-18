Man spared from undergoing craniotomy after UK-first operation displacing eye to treat brain problem

Experts from Leeds have used a pioneering technique to get to the aneurysm – though Mr Wood’s eye socket. Surgeons at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust performed a keyhole brain aneurysm operation though the eye socket – the first time this operation has ever been carried out in the UK.

A man has been spared from undergoing a craniotomy after surgeons performed a UK-first operation displacing his eye to treat a brain problem. He discovered that he had a brain aneurysm – a swelling in a blood vessel in the brain which can be fatal if they burst.

He would usually have needed a craniotomy – where surgeons cut off a proportion of the skull and move the brain to get to the affected area and provide treatment. But experts from Leeds have used a pioneering technique to get to the aneurysm – though Mr Wood’s eye socket.

Surgeons at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust performed a keyhole brain aneurysm operation though the eye socket – the first time this operation has ever been carried out in the UK. The 61-year-old grandfather, who works as a builder, returned to work in May just a few weeks after the pioneering operation in February





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Brain Aneurysm Craniotomy Keyhole Surgery Eye Socket 3D Printing Biomechanical Engineering Minimal Access Surgery

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