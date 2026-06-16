Man speaks out about attempted sextortion scam on Tinder

A 35-year-old man from Larne in Northern Ireland has spoken out about his experience with an attempted sextortion scam on Tinder. The man was threatened with the release of intimate footage of him with his friends and family unless he complied with the scammer's demands.

A 35-year-old man from Larne in Northern Ireland has spoken out about his experience with an attempted sextortion scam on Tinder . The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched with a potential partner on the dating app and spent several days chatting before being asked to move the conversation to other platforms.

He was then threatened with the release of intimate footage of him with his friends and family unless he complied with the scammer's demands. Rather than engaging with the scammer, the man blocked the account and refused to comply with the threats. He has since spoken out about the experience to raise awareness about the issue of sextortion, particularly among younger people who may be more vulnerable to such scams.

According to a report by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, a record number of under-18s in the UK sought help after experiencing online sextortion last year. The charity Nexus, which supports victims of domestic and sexual abuse, has seen a significant increase in cases of sextortion, with 70 cases reported in a single month.

The charity's chief executive, Joanne Barnes, has advised victims to not put a long-term solution to a short-term problem and to report the matter to the police. The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that it received a report of suspected online blackmail in Larne and has urged anyone targeted by sextortion to report the matter to the police.

The PSNI has also stressed that victims are not alone and that they should not let embarrassment stop them from reporting what has happened. The owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta, has said that it works aggressively to fight against sextortion and supports law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute scammers





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