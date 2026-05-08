Man Stabbed Near Cumbernauld Shopping Centre

A man was rushed to the hospital after an alleged stabbing near a shopping center in Cumbernauld. Police are investigating the incident and the victim's condition remains unknown.

An investigation is underway following an alleged stabbing near a shopping center in Cumbernauld . Emergency services were alerted around 5:30 pm on Friday, May 8, with reports stating a man had been attacked.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service crews responded to the scene on Larch Road in the Abronhill area. The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. His age, current condition, and the extent of his injuries remain unknown. Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing, according to The Record.

This incident follows a local community page on Facebook reporting a 'knife attack' outside the Spar earlier this evening. A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the report, stating that emergency services responded to a serious assault in Larch Road, Cumbernauld around 5:30 pm on Friday, May 8, 2026. The victim was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing





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Stabbing Cumbernauld Shopping Center Police Hospital Investigation

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