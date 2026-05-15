Man Takes Over Fish and Chip Shop Owned by Sex Offender Faces Backlash

A man who took over a fish and chip shop previously owned by a sex offender says he is facing backlash because locals think he's a relative, even though he's not connected. The takeaway, the Jolly Fryer, had been run by Theo Tsiolas, who last year pleaded guilty to ten counts of sexual assault. Since taking over the business in Low Moor Road, Mr Gregoriou said he had been verbally abused and threatened, and had been victim of a break-in. His daughter and another member of staff have also received abuse. Mr Gregoriou said he was no relation and has no links to Tsiloas. He now regrets taking over the chip shop.

A man who took over a fish and chip shop previously owned by a sex offender says he is facing backlash because locals think he's a relative, even though he's not connected.

The takeaway, the Jolly Fryer, had been run by Theo Tsiolas, who last year pleaded guilty to ten counts of sexual assault. Nottingham Crown Court heard how he'd inappropriately touched seven different teenagers — six women and one male — over a two-year period. The married father-of-three received a suspended prison sentence for the offences, which he brushed off as 'banter'.

The chippy, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, closed down but it reopened last September under a new name, Family Plaice, with a new owner, Antonio Gregoriou. However, since taking over the business in Low Moor Road, Mr Gregoriou said he had been verbally abused and threatened, and had been victim of a break-in. His daughter and another member of staff have also received abuse. Mr Gregoriou said he was no relation and has no links to Tsiloas.

He now regrets taking over the chip shop. He said: 'I have never met the guy. They think because we're from the same country that we're connected and we're not.

'As soon as I opened they thought I was his dad, his cousin, and they caused me a lot of problems. They thought I was family, a paedophile.

'Someone opened the door and started shouting at me that he was going to burn down the shop. They even came here with a big knife to kill me.

'People were calling me a b*****d and a black b*****d. I'm not a black man. I get abuse all the time. If I'd known it would be like this I would never have bothered to come here.

It's got to the point I don't want to be here any more because of this.

'It's been bad, terrible. I come to do my job. I travel a long way to get here.

' Mr Gregoriou, who previously ran Plains Fish Bar in Mapperley and Andy's Fish Bar in Stapleford , said the abuse isn't confined to when he's at the chippy. 'I went to Morrisons one day and there were three guys there and one asked me if I was from the chip shop. I said yes and he said why don't you **** off from where you come from?

' Even my wife said 'what is the point? Stay home'. It's been horrible.

'They've been putting things on Facebook when I first came here and my daughter was very upset. She's only a young girl.

' The chip shop has also been broken into since Mr Gregoriou's arrival. Burglars got in through the back and stole cash in the 3am raid in February. Nottinghamshire Police have been looking into the incidents. Reports of malicious communications, relating to Facebook messages, were reviewed but police said they didn't meet the threshold to pursue an investigation.

A 40-year-old man with a knife, who asked for food in October 2025, was jailed for 49 months last month for this and unrelated offences, including attempted robbery. Officers carried out an investigation after the burglary in February. CCTV and a review of DNA evidence led to them interviewing a suspect. A 21-year-old man was arrested but the Crown Prosecution Service threw it out due to insufficient evidence.

A police spokesperson said: 'Officers have informed the victim of all of these decisions, and have provided the relevant advice and support. We did not identify a link between each incident.

‘We understand how important it is that victims are listened to and are kept up to date with any progress in cases. Any concerns should always be reported to us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.





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Fish And Chip Shop Sex Offender Backlash Verbal Abuse Threats Break-In Abuse Sexual Assault Nottinghamshire Police Crown Prosecution Service Facebook Messages Burglary Knife Crime Attempted Robbery

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