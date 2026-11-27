Mauricio Pochettino favors replacing Jason Wilcox, raising strategic questions for Man United as the club balances strong manager authority against executive structure.

Manchester United are currently facing internal deliberation regarding the future of sporting director Jason Wilcox, a situation highlighted by new manager Mauricio Pochettino's clear preference for a personnel change in that executive role. Football authority Steve Wyness argues this uncertainty exposes a deeper structural dilemma for the club, questioning whether United intends to maintain a powerful executive framework or revert to a traditional model where the manager holds significant decision-making power.

Structural Shift From Executive To Managerial Control

The core mechanism of this debate centers on the balance of power between the boardroom and the dugout. Steve Wyness, who served as CEO at Everton from 2004 to 2009, suggests that Mauricio Pochettino is already steering Manchester United back toward a traditional structure. In this model, the manager exercises extensive influence over all levels of the club, a sharp contrast to the head-coach style roles implemented in recent years designed to limit managerial disruption.

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Reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to see Paul Mitchell appointed as the new sporting director to replace Jason Wilcox. Paul Mitchell was a contender for the position in 2023 before the club selected Jason Wilcox the following year. The new manager is now believed to have a strong say in almost every major call, effectively sidelining the previous executive-led approach that was intended to provide stability regardless of managerial changes.

Competing Views On Club Direction And Strategy

Steve Wyness believes this pivot raises a significant strategic question about the long-term direction of the club. He points out that the previous strategy aimed to move away from strong manager positions to create a robust executive structure, ensuring continuity when coaches departed. By allowing Mauricio Pochettino to dominate these decisions, the club risks dismantling that protective framework entirely.

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Wyness questions whether the introduction of Paul Mitchell would require further changes, such as a complete squad revamp, or if the current setup can sustain such a concentrated power dynamic. He warns that by dithering between a strong club executive model and a strong manager model, Manchester United may end up with the worst aspects of both systems, lacking the stability of a unified structure.

Defensive Overhaul And Matthijs De Ligt Status

Beyond the boardroom, Mauricio Pochettino is already initiating tactical changes on the pitch, starting with the defensive line. Transfer expert Matt Brown states that Matthijs de Ligt will likely be the first player to depart as the manager begins his overhaul. Brown expressed disbelief that Mauricio Pochettino chose to start the Dutchman in last week's heavy defeat to Newcastle United, signaling a loss of confidence in the player.

According to Matt Brown, the 27-year-old Matthijs de Ligt cannot be trusted to start games anymore, with only one member of the current defense remaining fully trusted by the new management. The club is already planning a significant overhaul of their struggling backline during the winter transfer window, and Brown identifies Matthijs de Ligt as one of four or five players who need to be replaced to restore defensive solidity.

Immediate Impact On Squad And Management

The immediate consequence of these decisions is a dual focus on restructuring both the management team and the playing squad. The potential replacement of Jason Wilcox with Paul Mitchell would formalize the shift in authority, giving Mauricio Pochettino more control over recruitment and player development. This aligns with the traditional model Steve Wyness describes, where the manager is integral to building the team from the ground up.

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Simultaneously, the anticipated exit of Matthijs de Ligt indicates that Mauricio Pochettino is prioritizing his own tactical vision over previous signings. This creates a high-pressure environment where the club must decide if they are investing in a long-term executive structure or building entirely around the current manager's preferences. The winter window will be a critical test of this new direction.

Long Term Consequences For Manchester United

If Mauricio Pochettino leaves after this period of consolidated power, the club may face significant disruption without the safety net of a strong executive team. Steve Wyness argues that the current indecision could lead to a scenario where the club is stuck with a weakened structure if the manager departs. Manchester United must decide whether to continue empowering the manager or to reinstate a stronger executive presence to guide the club independently.

The upcoming decisions regarding Jason Wilcox and the winter transfer targets will define the club's identity for the foreseeable future. Whether Manchester United chooses to embrace a strong manager model or retain a strong executive structure will determine their stability and success in the coming seasons. The current dithering suggests a lack of clear strategic direction that could hinder progress.