Manchester United target Everton defender James Branthwaite for January. Mauricio Pochettino seeks defensive reinforcement as interest from the Red Devils grows.

Manchester United are preparing to launch a renewed pursuit of Everton defender James Branthwaite during the January transfer window. The Red Devils previously attempted to secure the 24-year-old center-back in the summer of 2024 but saw their £50m bid rejected by the Toffees. This latest move signals a significant escalation in interest from Manchester United as they look to strengthen their defensive unit before the mid-season break.

Pochettino Seeks Defensive Reinforcement

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to demand a new center-back in the upcoming window due to consistent errors from his current squad. The manager has identified defensive fragility as a critical issue, noting that his existing options have made mistake after mistake this season. Pochettino views Branthwaite as a primary target to stabilize the backline, hoping the player's technical ability and physical presence will address these vulnerabilities. The urgency for reinforcement has increased as United struggle to maintain consistency in defense under the current system.

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Branthwaite Contract and Valuation Insights

Everton signed James Branthwaite to a new five-year contract in 2025, a move that ensures the player will not come cheap if Manchester United test Everton's stance once more. Former Everton defender Phil King has suggested that Branthwaite could command a figure between £70m and £80m if he chooses to leave Goodison Park. King highlighted that Branthwaite is playing in front of 50,000 fans every week and is performing well as Everton progress as a team. The former player emphasized that while there is always interest from so-called bigger clubs when a player is doing well, the financial hurdle remains high given the contract situation.

Historical Precedent and Market Comparisons

King drew direct comparisons between Branthwaite and John Stones to illustrate the potential value and trajectory of the young defender. He noted that John Stones came to Everton for £1.8m and eventually went to Manchester City for £50m, setting a benchmark for Everton-born talents. Branthwaite looked like one of England's next best center-backs when he broke through in the 2023-24 season. If he can shake off the injury issues that plagued him throughout the last campaign for good, he could replicate Stones' success story. The market perception of Branthwaite has risen since his return from injury, with his fine form this season reinforcing his status as a top-tier prospect.

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Uniteds Past Approach and Future Uncertainty

It is widely reported that Branthwaite agreed personal terms with Manchester United in 2024, although he never pushed for the move at that time. The Red Devils hold a historical interest in the 24-year-old, and this prior agreement adds a layer of complexity to any future bid. However, the situation at Old Trafford has shifted significantly, with Manchester United becoming a graveyard for careers for both managers and players in the last two years. It remains unclear if Branthwaite would be willing to take up the offer again if it came in the coming months. The potential buyer must consider whether the current sporting project is attractive enough to lure a player of his caliber away from a stable environment at Everton.

Impact on January Transfer Dynamics

The potential return of James Branthwaite to the transfer spotlight adds significant pressure on Manchester United to act quickly in January. With Mauricio Pochettino demanding a new center-back, the window represents a critical opportunity to secure a long-term solution. Everton are progressing as a team and getting results, which may reduce their incentive to sell despite the substantial interest. The Red Devils face the challenge of matching the estimated £70m to £80m valuation while navigating the personal and professional uncertainties surrounding the player's future. Any move will require careful negotiation and a compelling vision for Branthwaite's development in the English Premier League.