Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United players do not need to save anyone's job after 3-2 Roma comeback

Bruno Fernandes addressed the media after Manchester United's 3-2 comeback win over Roma, saying a lot of lies were reported about his relationship with Michael Carrick and that the players do not need to save anyone's job.

Bruno Fernandes says a lot of lies have been reported about his relationship with Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick in recent weeks. The United captain spoke to Amazon Prime after his side's 3-2 win over Roma on Tuesday.

It was the first time the 32-year-old had addressed the media since being dropped to the bench after publicly criticising Carrick's tactics. Restored to the team for the Premier League defeat by Chelsea, Fernandes converted a 58th-minute penalty against Roma to spark an improbable second-half comeback from 2-0 down. Victory against Roma ended a run of nine games without a win, easing some of the pressure on Carrick after a challenging period.

Also read Amazon Prime forced to apologise after Bruno Fernandes gives explosive x-rated interview after Roma comeback

Bruno Fernandes dismisses job speculation

When asked if the result would save Carrick's job, Fernandes said: We do not need to save anyone's job. He added: The club needed that win, the players needed that win. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation all together. Fernandes told Amazon Prime: It has been tough, there has been a lot of speculation in the media.

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A lot of lies around many things that have happened between me and the manager, that we have cleared the air, then after that the manager took the decision to put me on the bench because I am not performing. That is fair. Everyone thought that was a punishment for the words that I had. And, if it was, it was right.

The manager is the one who makes the decisions. It does not change the belief I have of the manager and the staff and every player in this club. It does not change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me.

Former keeper backs manager player unity

Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said on BBC Radio 5 Live he liked Fernandes' comments and that he hoped they can draw a line under all this public stuff and they can get back to winning games. Schmeichel said: In Bruno Fernandes' defence is that I have been in football a long time and what is reported in the media is a fraction of the truth usually.

The amount of times I saw something written about the clubs I was playing in that could not be further from the truth was absolutely staggering. I hope for Manchester United and Michael Carrick they can draw a line under all this public stuff and they can get back to winning games like they did today.

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After winning 12 of his 17 games in charge last season to guide United back into the Champions League after a two-year absence, Carrick was given a two-year contract. However, things have quickly unravelled this season and United sit 17th in the Premier League with just one win from their opening nine games. Carrick was widely expected to be sacked following the Bournemouth game, but United's board decided the 45-year-old deserved the opportunity to turn things around at Old Trafford.

Tielemans stresses need to stick together

Youri Tielemans told Amazon Prime after the win over Roma: There has been a lot of pressure on him and that is how we repay him, with a comeback like this, big character, big fight. The comeback victory at Old Trafford was United's second win from four Champions League games this season and it lifts them up to 17th in the league phase table. Asked if the result would save Carrick's job, Tielemans replied: That is a different question.

The only thing we can do is stick behind him, fight for him and fight for the club. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo added that it was a relief to end their winless run. He told Amazon Prime: A big sigh of relief, we have needed this win for a while and hopefully we can carry it on.