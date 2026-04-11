Man Utd beat Roma 3-2 after Cunha double and Fernandes penalty retake

Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2 as Matheus Cunha scored twice in the final seven minutes after Bruno Fernandes converted a retaken penalty, easing pressure on head coach Michael Carrick.

Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, as Matheus Cunha scored twice in the final seven minutes to secure a first win in 10 matches and bring some respite for head coach Michael Carrick.

The comeback began when Bruno Fernandes had an initial penalty saved. The video assistant referee Carlos del Cerro Grande then advised a retake because Bryan Cristante's foot had touched the penalty area as Fernandes took the kick. Fernandes kept his nerve to drive home the second attempt. Even without the context of everything that came before the game, it was the most improbable of comebacks.

Also read Real reason for Matheus Cunha's angry Michael Carrick exchange after Man Utd vs Roma as UEFA rule explained

Even Cunha's sending off soon after, which ensured a nervy ending, would not deny United the victory. Carrick was asked how he felt when the first penalty was saved. I did not chuckle, I did not smile, I was not happy about it, he said. But it felt almost like there is another moment.

Carrick Praises Penalty Mentality

At the same time, I was quite calm because I had a feeling the boys were in a place leaving the changing room that they felt something could happen, Carrick said. I have to say, for Bruno to double take that penalty, to have the mentality and finish like that, he deserves a lot of credit. United's desperate first-half display brought condemnation from legendary United figures Wayne Rooney and Nicky Butt, who were covering the game for Amazon Prime.

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In that moment, there was even a sense of deja vu. I knew at half-time against Watford, recalled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in September 2023 of his own dismissal as United boss a couple of years earlier. At half-time, I told the players it was probably going to be the last time we worked together. United were two goals down at Vicarage Road at half-time that day.

Carrick was on the bench as one of Solskjaer's coaches. They went on to lose 4-1. At half-time, I was wanting them to be more positive if anything, and not get too disappointed and frustrated, said Carrick. The easiest thing is when you keep trying to do something is feeling sorry for yourself.

If something goes wrong, you get disappointed. That is not going to help anybody. We might as well all go home if that is the case. We have got to keep looking for the next moment, the next solution.

Old Trafford Can Do Magical Things

I do not like to keep talking to the lads about what this place can do and the history and what has gone before too much, but it is there. This place does magical things, it has done it before and it will do it over and over again at some point in the future. There is just something in this place that when we do have these types of nights, we do it the hard way.

But one moment can flip the whole place in a different direction. I spoke about that with the boys. Let us have one moment that can trigger it. And we had that.

Rooney, who was almost pleading with United's players to show some passion and desire after a nothing first half, could only praise Carrick at the end. I think Michael Carrick deserves a lot of credit, said Rooney, because if you were in his shoes you are thinking how can I change this around? Whatever he said to the team at half-time, that got them on the front foot and got that belief in them that they could win the game.

Victory Does Not Mask Wider Issues

While United's victory was certainly well received, it will not mask wider issues. Green and gold protests against the ownership took place before kick-off and during a first-half when the home side were abysmal. Chants against the Glazer family, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox will not stop just because of this victory, no matter how thrilling.

The sober assessment should also recall United came from behind to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford during Solskjaer's time. They lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool four days later. Within a month, the Norwegian had been sacked. In October 2018, Jose Mourinho was on the brink of dismissal before a Premier League encounter with Newcastle.

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United trailed 2-0 after 10 minutes but fought back to win. Mourinho lasted 13 more games. No-one can know how much time Carrick has bought himself with this victory. I do not have a crystal ball to know what happens next, he told Amazon Prime.

We move on to the weekend. We have got a really important game here against Aston Villa, which we need to prepare for. Chief executive Omar Berrada and Wilcox certainly looked much happier at the final whistle than they had done midway through the first half. Suddenly United look like they can qualify for the next phase of the Champions League.

For the first time since September, Carrick's players are enjoying the winning feeling. But it will mean little unless they can maintain the momentum against Villa, who were getting beaten heavily by Barcelona as Old Trafford was in tumult. Asked if he will sleep better thanks to the win, Carrick was honest enough to admit that would not be the case. Genuinely, no. I do not.

Really, I do not, he said. Whether that is right or wrong, or normal or not, I do not know, but I did not feel relief. It was more I was genuinely pleased for the players. I know how much they care, I know what they are giving.

Sometimes it looks like that, sometimes it does not, sometimes we play well, sometimes we have not, and I understand that. But I could feel their willingness to do well, and so for them to have to dig really deep, and to see everybody having that feeling that we all crave, that is why we are all here. While the pundits were unanimous in their dismay at United's first-half performance, there was plenty of praise for the second-half revival.

I said at half-time if you are going to go down, go down fighting. You can accept losing if you have given absolutely everything, said former Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. They did not do that in the first half, but they did in the second half. Things look a little bit better.

Do not get me wrong, the second half is papering over the cracks from the first half.