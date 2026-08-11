Manchester United draw 4-4 with Aston Villa to stay 18th as Carrick future remains uncertain

Manchester United fought back twice from two goals down to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa, leaving them 18th in the Premier League and without a win since August 30.

Manchester United drew 4-4 with Aston Villa in a chaotic eight-goal thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday, a result that leaves them 18th in the Premier League and in the relegation zone.

Patrick Dorgu scored a 96th-minute equaliser to rescue a point after United had trailed 4-2 in injury time. The draw means United will spend more time in the relegation zone than they have done since 1986 during the international break. They have not won a league game since beating Ipswich on August 30 and have conceded 15 goals in their last five games.

Also read Manchester United set nightmare Premier League record after disastrous start against Aston Villa

United conceded inside two minutes in three of their last seven matches, and three minutes and 40 seconds was the earliest they have ever trailed 2-0 in a Premier League game. Their lowest position for 40 years after playing at least 10 matches, the club is now in a precarious position. Dorgu, who scored the late equaliser, admitted the team is struggling. I don't feel happy - we are in a bad situation, he said.

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We need to fight together to get out of it. Everyone needs to look at themselves and ask if they are doing enough. We need to fight for the manager, for the club and get out of this together. Manager Michael Carrick was in a spiky mood when quizzed about his future by Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison.

Carrick Rejects Quitting Manchester United

That's not going to happen, he said, when asked if he was going to walk away. Will there? Carrick then added, when it was suggested there would clearly be conversations with United's hierarchy. You're telling me what you think, he responded.

The result came after a creditable first-half display in a 2-0 loss at Chelsea on 31 October where they had Lisandro Martinez sent off, before which Carrick was backed to turn the current situation around. Fan sentiment has turned negative, with a banner hung from the second tier of the Stretford End shortly before kick-off that read We don't want a new stadium, we want new owners.

Dalot Faces Hostile Reception at Old Trafford

Defender Diogo Dalot was singled out for gruesome treatment amid second-half protests and songs of defiance as he was replaced by Dorgu in the 66th minute. Dalot was jeered off the pitch, the catcalls replacing the cheers that greeted his number being shown. Joshua Zirkzee, who scored United's third in the second minute of injury time, suffered similar treatment during a game against Newcastle almost two years ago.

The Netherlands forward was still on the bench when Dalot arrived and offered his team-mate a consoling hug. Former United skipper Roy Keane told Sky Sports: On the one hand it's dreadful to give up four goals at home. But they kept going, so you have to give them a little bit of praise. In terms of the bigger picture it's that rollercoaster of watching Manchester United.

When you turn up most weeks there really is the feeling of not knowing what you're going to get. Former United striker Dion Dublin offered his own take to BBC Sport, saying: There's only so many times you can do that because it's quite tiring, physically and mentally. The players today were walking around after the game like they had lost, even though they got a point.

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Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was livid by his side's late capitulation, which cost him a first victory at Old Trafford. Touted as a potential successor to Carrick, he regathered his composure after storming down the tunnel before the final whistle to assure United fans the club's results will improve. They have the capacity, power, players and everything to overcome this situation, said the Spaniard. That is probably true.

Grim Outlook for Manchester United Relegation

But from so many angles, the current position remains grim. Although the present situation can still be rectified, it now needs two lots of results to go Carrick's way for the table to look more positive. Yet how long will it be before it is accepted that such anticipated improvement is not going to materialise? Can United afford to wait until the January window opens?

Have they got the resources to spend in it when it does? These are bound to feed into the thinking of Ratcliffe, the Glazers, Berrada and Wilcox as they consider the future - plus the attractiveness of potential replacements. Up next is a trip to Anfield to play rivals Liverpool on 22 November. For now, Carrick is still looking to a future he is certain will be brighter than what he has just endured.

Carrick Demands Drastic Defensive Improvements

There's more than enough, he said, when asked if he had seen enough to believe the current situation can be improved. Goals change games and you've got to deal with it. It's something we have to improve on drastically. We're just making it too difficult for ourselves at certain times.

They (players) are switched on and concentrated, it's a variety of things. There's not a theme to it, apart from these one-off moments are catching us out at the moment. The players didn't run away joyously to celebrate Dorgu's 96th-minute equaliser; instead they applauded the supporters who stayed on despite the apparent hopelessness of the situation.