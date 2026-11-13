Man Utd track Nico Paz as Bruno Fernandes rejects two contract offers

Manchester United are monitoring Como midfielder Nico Paz as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes, who has rejected two contract offers. Fernandes can speak to foreign clubs from January 1.

Manchester United are tracking Como midfielder Nico Paz as a possible long-term replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes, who has rejected at least two offers of a new contract.

United Line Up Paco as Fernandes Replacement

Fernandes can talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer from January 1, and United have already lined up Paz as his long-term successor. Fernandes, 32, has been locked in talks with United since the summer when he turned down their first proposal. The club tabled an improved offer, but according to The Athletic the Portuguese international is not yet satisfied with the proposed terms.

Also read Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Michael Carrick's Man Utd exit with four-word message

His current contract expires in June 2027 and includes the option of a further 12 months. United are likely to trigger that 12-month extension before the end of the year if no new terms are agreed. Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and is widely regarded as the club's best signing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The 97-cap Portugal international has scored 113 goals and provided 111 assists in 341 appearances for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

His departure would leave a gaping hole in attacking midfield. Paz, 22, signed a two-year contract with Como in the summer after spending the 2024-25 season there on loan from Real Madrid. Como paid 60million euros to sign him permanently, and Real inserted a 67million euro buy-back option that can be activated next summer. The Argentine has eight goal involvements across just four Champions League matches this season.

Como Boss Praises Paco Talent

Primarily a central attacking midfielder, Paz can also play as a right winger, false nine or deep-lying playmaker, sharing similar versatile traits to Fernandes. He is known for incisive line-breaking passes and elite finishing. He reportedly rejected the chance to return to Real Madrid in the summer, telling Jose Mourinho he preferred to continue developing at Como. Como boss Cesc Fabregas has spoken highly of Paz.

In October 2025, he said: He's a champion. I'm calm about him and his future. He can get to wherever he wants if he carries on with this hunger and humility. The talent and physicality is there with him.

Real Buy Back Option Key Factor

Fabregas added: He's a special player, and he must be free to express himself. United could very well find themselves in the market for a replacement for Fernandes next summer. Paz ran riot against United last month. Given how highly rated he is by Fabregas and Como, it is unlikely the Serie A side would sell him for any less than the 67million pounds Real can pay next June.

Advertisement

Real's buy-back option remains a key factor. United's hierarchy, including Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, are believed to be monitoring the situation closely. The 13-time Premier League champions have been locked in contract talks with their captain since the summer. Fernandes remains under contract until 2027 with a one-year option, but the impasse has opened the door to a potential exit.