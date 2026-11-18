Mauricio Pochettino has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal to become Manchester United manager and says he will restore the club as the most successful side in the city.

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to become Manchester United manager and says he will restore the club as the most successful footballing side in the city.

The 54-year-old Argentine returns to the Premier League after leaving his role with the United States men's national team. He is believed to have flown directly to Manchester on a private jet after Tuesday's game. Pochettino's appointment follows a successful spell in charge of the US, where he finished with a 62.16% win ratio from 37 games. Tuesday's win ensured the US advanced to the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino hints at Manchester United transfer raid on USMNT stars as January plan revealed

Pochettino Responds To Manchester City Rivalry

He also led the team to the 2025 Gold Cup final and the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, when the United States were co-hosts. His work with the national team earned praise for building belief within the squad. When asked about Manchester's footballing loyalties, analyst DaMarcus Beasley, who spent the 2006-07 season on loan with Manchester City, joked that Manchester is blue, it will always be blue. Pochettino replied: No way, you will see.

Advertisement

Give me time and that is going to change. The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton boss spoke about the scale of the challenge awaiting him at Old Trafford. We're excited because the new challenge is big, but it's the adrenaline that you want to feel, he said. We are going to have a different job but we have the experience to deal with that.

We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things, Pochettino added. He acknowledged the current situation at United does not meet the standards expected of the club. We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase, he said. Pochettino reflected on his time with the US national team and the connection he built with players and supporters.

Coach Says Experience Re-Energised Him Professionally

When we arrived, I wanted us to believe that we could compete with anyone. I hope today that belief is stronger, not only with the players but with everyone who supports this team. The coach said the experience re-energised him and gave him a great deal both professionally and personally. This experience has re-energised me and given me so much, both in football and personally, he said.

Leaving the US role was a difficult decision, but Pochettino explained why he could not turn down the United opportunity. Leaving is tough at this moment, but sometimes in football an opportunity comes that is impossible to say no to. I have always believed in following my heart, even when it means leaving a place where I have been very happy.

Pochettino's first task will be to assess a squad that has struggled for consistency and to restore the club's standing in Manchester and beyond. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, giving him time to implement his ideas. His arrival raises questions about how much control he will have over transfers and football operations at Old Trafford, a topic that has drawn attention among supporters and analysts.

Advertisement

Club Hierarchy To Work Closely On Recruitment

The club's hierarchy is expected to work closely with him on recruitment and squad planning. The former Tottenham manager is known for developing young players and building teams that press aggressively. United fans will hope those qualities can translate into a challenge for major trophies. Pochettino's immediate focus will be on stabilising results and improving performances.

He has spoken about the need for common sense in how the club approaches all aspects of its work. With the Manchester derby always a key fixture, Pochettino's promise to change the city's footballing colour will be tested in the seasons ahead. For now, he is concentrating on the big challenge he has accepted. The appointment marks a new chapter for United and for Pochettino, who returns to English football with a point to prove.

His experience at Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton gives him knowledge of the Premier League's demands. United supporters will be eager to see how quickly he can implement his style and whether he can deliver the success that has been missing. The club's fanbase has been waiting for a return to the top.

Pochettino's belief in following his heart led him to accept the role, and he now faces the task of turning United back into the most successful side in Manchester. He has asked for time, insisting the change will come.