Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has had his red card from the Liverpool defeat overturned by the FA, clearing him to face Brentford. Manchester United are 19th in the Premier League ahead of their Champions League trip to Sporting.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has had the red card he was shown during Sunday's Premier League match at Liverpool overturned. The Football Association has confirmed Yoro will now be clear to face Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Leny Yoro's one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal, said the FA in a statement. New United head coach Mauricio Pochettino was furious at the decision, which came just eight minutes in and, he felt, changed the course of the game, which Liverpool won 4-0.

Also read Manchester United Appeal Leny Yoro's Early Red Card in Liverpool Defeat

Referee Sent Leny Yoro Off Despite Poor Control

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak ran on to a ball that bounced over Matthijs de Ligt but took a heavy touch that meant the ball was likely to run through to United goalkeeper Senne Lammens even if Yoro had not brought the Swede down. Nevertheless, referee Sam Barrott sent Yoro off, drawing criticism from Pochettino. The ball wasn't in his control, he said. Isak, when he saw the control wasn't good, it's normal to delay, and stop to the run.

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In that moment that Yoro came from the back, and you go down. United have travelled to Lisbon for their next Champions League match on Wednesday (20:00 GMT). The early dismissal of Yoro at Anfield meant Sporting had no chance to assess any changes Pochettino might have made after he replaced Michael Carrick during the international break. But despite United sitting 19th in the Premier League, Sporting boss refuses to accept United are fragile.

I don't following the reasoning, said Fonseca, who was only appointed on 4 November after the Portuguese club bought him out of his contract at Lyon. Manchester is a great team, he said. I don't believe a lot that great teams are fragile. The last game they played in the Champions League, they were trailing 2-0, then won 3-2 against a very difficult opponent in Roma.

Sporting Boss Refuses To View United As Fragile

Moreover, when they have a new head coach, with such world-class players, it's extremely unpredictable to see if they will have a good day or bad day. United have not won in the Premier League since August and have conceded 19 goals in their past six games in all competitions.

Yet, such was the nature of the Liverpool game, Fonseca has had to watch analysis of Pochettino's time in charge of the United States to get an idea of what to expect. Eight minutes, red card. It's impossible to make an analysis, he said. I tried to see Pochettino with the United States and what kind of solutions he used. There is some information but it is very difficult to predict.