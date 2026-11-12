Manchester United sack Michael Carrick and move to appoint Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United sacked Michael Carrick after a poor start to the season and are finalising a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, activating a $10m release clause in his United States contract.

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick and are finalising a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement. United contacted the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday to confirm the existence of a $10m (£7m) release clause in Pochettino's contract and their intention to activate it.

Michael Carrick Sacked At Manchester United

Talks with Pochettino have been ongoing since Monday and he is expected to return to the Premier League. Carrick's departure was confirmed on Thursday after a run of results that United's leadership deemed insufficient. He was initially appointed on an interim basis following the sacking of Ruben Amorim in January and made a positive impact, bringing calm to the squad and protecting his players.

Also read Manchester United to decide Michael Carrick future in Wednesday meeting

United won 12 of their last 17 matches last season and considered other managerial options in the summer before deciding Carrick had earned a permanent shot. The 45-year-old signed a two-year deal, though United contractually protected themselves in the event of an early termination. The season started poorly with defeat at newly promoted Hull City and has spiralled downward since.

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A defeat, a victory and a draw were not enough to save him, with a feeling that there was not enough progress, particularly in team structure, underlined by the fact they conceded eight goals in that three-game period. On Monday, according to well-placed sources, Carrick's agent was contacted by chief executive Omar Berrada to be told he and director of football Jason Wilcox would be heading to Monaco for a planned meeting with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that would include a discussion about the head coach's future.

United Confirm Mauricio Pochettino Release Clause

A day later, it is believed Wilcox had a similar conversation with Carrick. On both occasions it was communicated that a recommendation regarding Carrick's future at the club would be made. It is not clear whether Carrick and his representatives knew that recommendation was to relieve him of his duties. By that point, BBC Sport has been told United were aware of the release clause in Pochettino's contract.

One source even indicated it was representatives of the Argentine who told the Premier League side. There is some regret behind the scenes at United that the machinations leading to Carrick's departure were played out so publicly, but with a club of United's size, keeping such developments completely private is extremely difficult. There is a feeling they were as transparent with Carrick as they could be. United's leadership team were clear with Carrick that results and performances needed to improve.

Carrick has conducted himself with great dignity during the turmoil of the past few days and leaves the club - certainly in the eyes of supporters - with his standing as a United great intact. United liked his positive messaging to the players and media, and felt his style of play allowed the forward players more freedom.

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Pochettino Talks Ongoing With Manchester United

Part of the thought process behind his permanent appointment was to provide the players with some managerial stability given the increased turnover of head coaches in recent years. Since Monday, talks have been ongoing with Pochettino. On Wednesday, Berrada contacted the US Soccer Federation to confirm the existence of the release clause and their intention to activate it. It is understood the news did not come as a surprise to those across the Atlantic.

Pochettino had been clear with his employers about the discussions with United and most pertinently his intention to return to the Premier League. While United want Pochettino in situ as soon as possible, they are respectful of the fact the USA have two fixtures against Haiti to play, the second of which is on 18 November.

If Pochettino takes charge of the second game, it is understood he will be in place at United's Carrington headquarters on 19 November, four days before they face Liverpool.