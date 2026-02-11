Paul Merson predicts Manchester United will be in bottom three by December 5

Paul Merson says Manchester United will be in the Premier League relegation zone by December 5 after poor recruitment and a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea left them fourth-bottom.

Paul Merson believes Manchester United will be in the Premier League bottom three by December 5, when they face Coventry City. United dropped to fourth-bottom after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Goal difference is all that separates them from the relegation zone ahead of their match against Crystal Palace. Merson told Metro that Carrick's side are in serious trouble. He said: I would be shocked if they are not in the bottom three by then. That will be about a third of the season gone.

Also read Manchester United sit 17th after nine games as winless run reaches nine matches

Merson Predicts United Drop Zone

They might go and get a big result next weekend, Aston Villa looked beatable the other day. The former Arsenal midfielder also said he does not expect United to be relegated. He said: I do not see them getting relegated, absolutely not. But this is not Manchester United and there is no quick fix, they got it all wrong upstairs.

United's next five league games are against Aston Villa, Liverpool, Brentford, Newcastle United and Coventry City. The Coventry match on December 5 is seen by Merson as the point when United could be in the drop zone. Merson slammed United's recruitment. He said the first window focused on the forward line but was not good enough.

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He named Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko as nice players but not 20-25 goal-a-season players. He added: You have got to be a seven, seven and a half out of 10 every week at Manchester United. But they are a four one week, a nine the next. You can play for Wolves or Brentford and do that, no disrespect.

The day you are a nine you win the match and everyone is pleased. When you are a four, people say that is just the way it is. Merson questioned the 50m pound signing of Andre Santos from Chelsea. Santos, 22, has started less than half of United's games this season and struggled to make an impact.

Recruitment Criticism Hits United Squad

Merson said: I would love to see what they saw paying 50m for Andre Santos. Tell me what you saw that I did not when I was watching him every week at Chelsea. He also criticised the midfield balance. He said Youri Tielemans is a good player but there are no legs around him.

He had legs around him when he was playing at Villa. Merson added: How do I know there is no balance in the midfield they have bought and they do not? Two years ago, you are looking at Casemiro and saying he is a million miles off it. Now you look at it and think they miss him.

Merson said United now plan to work on the defence in the next window. He called that madness. He said: You cannot build a house on a puddle. You just cannot.

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Why not start with the defence first and then go from there? They say they are going to go and outscore teams but they have not bought players who score enough goals. Merson also addressed the pressure on manager Michael Carrick. He said the first half at Chelsea was alright and then they shot themselves in the foot.

Carrick Pressure And Fan Backlash

He asked what Carrick can do about that. He said it does not matter who is on the bench, you could have Carlo Ancelotti, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson in the dugout, and you are not winning a football match. Merson said the fans love Carrick, so the people above must be careful. He said if the fans turn, they can see it is not really Carrick.

He asked whether the decision makers want the fans to turn on them. He said when that happens they will have to go because they will be under scrutiny. They are not at the moment because they are keeping the manager. Merson also criticised Lisandro Martinez.

He said Martinez was sent off and if it was under Sir Alex Ferguson he would never play for them again. Merson said the players earn so much money that some will just go out and do and say what they want. He said they do not get punished, they are just playing the game. Gary Neville also gave his view on United's situation.

Poor Form Worsens United Crisis

The Sky Sports pundit said he is finding the poor run of form really worrying. United have gone almost two months without a win in all competitions and have beaten only Ipswich in the league this season. Merson said there is no quick fix and the club got it all wrong upstairs. He also said he did not expect United to beat Como, Bournemouth, Chelsea or Villa.

Carrick's side are also 20th in the Champions League. Tim Sherwood and Jay Bothroyd reacted to Erik ten Hag's comments that Manchester United are in a relegation battle. Merson's column adds to the growing pressure on Carrick and the United hierarchy as they prepare for a crucial run of fixtures.