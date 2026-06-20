Man Who Stalked Sabrina Carpenter Claims They Must Be Together to Save World

William Applegate told a judge he believed he and Sabrina Carpenter were part of a classified military program requiring them to be together for national security. He was arrested after attempting to break into her home. A five-year restraining order was granted.

A California man who allegedly stalked pop star Sabrina Carpenter and attempted to break into her Los Angeles home claimed in court that he and the singer were part of a classified military program that required them to be together to save the world.

William Applegate, 31, made the assertion during a hearing on Wednesday, insisting that their union was essential for national and global security. Judge David Wasserman extended a temporary restraining order against Applegate for five years, warning him to obey the court's ruling rather than his own beliefs or perceived military commands. Applegate admitted to showing up at Carpenter's residence multiple times but claimed she wanted him there, despite her filing a petition describing his actions as dangerous and delusional.

According to court documents, the stalking began after Carpenter's Coachella performance in April, where Applegate claimed she sang at him in an attempt to communicate. He later appeared at her home, hitting a security guard and forcefully trying to open her front door before being arrested. Carpenter stated in her petition that Applegate was physically removed by her security team but returned less than 24 hours later, loitering in his car for two hours while watching her property.

She described his behavior as deliberate, calculated, and aggressive, causing severe and ongoing emotional distress. The restraining order also protects George Smith, Carpenter's sister's boyfriend, and prohibits Applegate from possessing firearms or ammunition. He remains under criminal investigation, though charges have not yet been filed. During the hearing, Applegate expressed willingness to stay away from Carpenter if she told him directly, but he claimed that police and her representatives were working against him.

Judge Wasserman emphasized that Applegate must comply with the order regardless of his beliefs, stating, I understand that it is your belief that in order to save the world, you and the petitioner must be together. I expect you to obey the order, not what you think is right, not what you think the military commands you. The case highlights the ongoing issue of celebrity stalking and the legal measures available to protect victims.

The Daily Mail reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for updates but did not receive an immediate response





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