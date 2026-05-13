Managing Varicose Veins in Warmer Weather: Expert Tips and Treatment Options

As temperatures rise in the UK, individuals with varicose veins may experience worsened symptoms. Dr Mark Bratby provides advice on managing the condition, from keeping cool to seeking medical treatment.

As the summer season approaches, many health conditions tend to worsen due to the rising temperatures. Varicose veins, which affect a significant portion of the population in the UK, are one such condition that can become more problematic during hot weather.

Varicose veins occur when veins become enlarged and twisted, often appearing as bulging, bluish lines under the skin. This condition is primarily caused by weakened vein walls and faulty valves, although factors like genetics, age, lifestyle choices, and pregnancy can also contribute. During warmer months, symptoms of varicose veins often intensify, becoming more noticeable and uncomfortable.

According to Dr Mark Bratby, a Consultant Interventional Radiologist at VeinCentre, the heat causes veins to dilate, making it more difficult for valves to manage blood flow. This leads to increased blood accumulation in the veins, resulting in swelling, larger bulges, and greater discomfort. Beyond the physical discomfort, varicose veins can also have a significant impact on mental health. Many people feel self-conscious about the visible appearance of their veins, especially as they opt for lighter clothing in the heat.

Dr Bratby highlights that this self-consciousness can affect confidence and overall well-being, making people reluctant to wear clothes that expose their legs and feet. Fortunately, there are several strategies to manage varicose veins during the summer. Keeping cool and staying hydrated are essential. Avoiding direct sunlight can prevent veins from dilating excessively, while drinking plenty of water helps maintain hydration levels.

Soaking in a pool or the sea during a holiday in a warm country can also provide relief. Staying active is another beneficial approach, as physical activity encourages better blood circulation. This can help clear some of the blood that accumulates in varicose veins, reducing discomfort. Raising the legs when sitting or lying down can aid blood flow back to the heart, providing additional support to the veins.

Additionally, avoiding prolonged standing can minimize strain on the veins. For those whose symptoms become unbearable, there are various treatment options available. Dr Bratby emphasizes that consulting with a vascular specialist can lead to personalized treatment plans. These options are often minimally invasive and can significantly improve both physical discomfort and self-confidence.

By addressing varicose veins, individuals can look forward to healthier skin and a higher quality of life, regardless of the season





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