Manalapan: The Exclusive Florida Enclave Attracting Billionaires and Driving a Luxury Real Estate Boom

A small Florida town near Mar-a-Lago is experiencing a surge in luxury home sales, attracting billionaires and high-profile individuals with its privacy, large properties, and proximity to Palm Beach County's booming business sector.

Just a short distance south of Mar-a-Lago, the town of Manalapan , Florida , is experiencing a remarkable surge in its luxury real estate market. This exclusive enclave, home to only 353 residents including prominent figures like Larry Ellison and Sean Hannity, is attracting ultra-wealthy individuals seeking privacy and expansive properties.

The median home price currently stands at a staggering $2 million, with residents enjoying a per capita income of $231,730 – significantly exceeding county, state, and national averages. Real estate professionals attribute Manalapan’s appeal to its unique combination of large lots, a high degree of privacy, and the prestige associated with its Palm Beach County zip code. The growth in Manalapan is closely tied to the broader economic boom in Palm Beach County, often dubbed 'Wall Street South.

' Over the past five years, more than 140 companies have relocated or established offices in the area, creating over 13,000 jobs and injecting over $1 billion in capital investments. This influx of businesses, including financial giants like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, is driving demand for luxury housing and encouraging high-income earners to establish primary residences in the county. The business-friendly tax climate of Florida is also a significant draw for relocating companies and individuals.

The ripple effect of this economic activity is clearly visible in Manalapan, transforming it from a quiet, under-the-radar community into a highly sought-after luxury enclave. Realtors are now working with clients who prioritize privacy, security, and the ability to acquire substantial properties. What sets Manalapan apart is the scale and value buyers receive compared to neighboring Palm Beach Island.

While $100 million might secure only half an acre to an acre on Palm Beach, the same amount can purchase a two-acre lot in Manalapan. Recent sales exemplify this trend, with properties like a two-acre oceanfront estate selling for $15.5 million, complete with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a guest house, a private pool, and a movie theatre.

Listings are also appearing at the very high end of the market, including a new construction currently listed for $285 million – the most expensive new build in the United States. The evolution of Manalapan over the last decade has been described as 'remarkable,' with property values skyrocketing and the caliber of buyers shifting from seasonal residents to full-time, ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The town’s unique position offering both exclusivity and access to the burgeoning business hub of West Palm Beach, coupled with its prime Intracoastal access, solidifies its position as a premier destination for the world’s wealthiest





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Manalapan Palm Beach Luxury Real Estate Billionaires Mar-A-Lago Florida Wall Street South

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