Manchester Airport Altercation: Man Claims Self-Defence in Assault on Firearms Officer

A 26-year-old man testified he struck a police officer at Manchester Airport believing he and his brother were under attack. Both brothers are on trial accused of assaulting police officers during an incident in July 2024.

A man, Muhammad Amaad, 26, testified in court today, explaining his actions at Manchester Airport in July 2024 which led to an altercation with police officers.

He stated he struck a firearms officer, PC Zachary Marsden, because he genuinely believed he and his brother, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, were under attack. Amaad claimed he was compelled to defend himself following what he perceived as aggression from PC Marsden towards his younger brother. The incident unfolded at the car park pay station area of the airport. The prosecution alleges that both brothers used a significant level of violence against the police.

The initial interaction stemmed from a report that Amaaz had headbutted a customer at a Starbucks café within the arrivals hall. Upon approaching Amaaz to effect an arrest, PC Marsden, along with colleagues PC Lydia Ward and PC Ellie Cook, were allegedly met with resistance. The court heard that Amaaz initially lashed out at both policewomen before Amaad intervened, allegedly punching PC Marsden repeatedly. Both brothers were subsequently subdued with Tasers.

Disturbingly, footage presented to the court appears to show PC Marsden kicking Amaaz in the face and aiming a stamp in close proximity to his head. During his testimony, Amaad recounted the events leading up to the physical confrontation. He described how the officers approached the pay station without initially saying a word, immediately grabbing his brother by the arms.

He stated that PC Marsden then took hold of his brother’s head and neck, prompting him to repeatedly say ‘easy, easy, easy…no, no’ in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Amaad maintained that he felt his brother was being choked and that the level of force used by the officers was unnecessary. He admitted to hitting PC Marsden but insisted he immediately backed off once the initial pushing and pulling ceased.

He further explained that he grabbed PC Marsden’s body armour and pulled him towards a seating area, delivering a punch to the head in an attempt to create space and protect his brother. Amaad’s barrister, Chloe Gardner, questioned him about his perception of the situation, specifically asking if he felt Fahir was under attack. Amaad emphatically responded, ‘Yes. I didn’t understand the need for the aggression.

’ He reiterated that he did not believe his brother was capable of defending himself at that moment. Amaad described feeling a ‘massive smash to his face’ after attempting to intervene, leaving him dazed and confused. He reported experiencing multiple hits immediately afterward, describing them as ‘bang, bang, bang. ’ Following the initial altercation, PC Marsden deployed his Taser, causing Amaad to experience a sharp pain in his chest and a weakening of his legs.

He vividly recalled noticing that PC Marsden was armed with a gun, leading him to raise his hands in surrender, fearing for his life. He stated, ‘I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want to get shot. ’ Amaad asserted that the force he used was reasonable given the circumstances and that he acted solely in self-defence.

The court was informed that Amaaz had previously been convicted of assaulting the passenger at Starbucks and the two female police officers, PC Ward and PC Cook. PC Ward sustained a broken nose as a result of a punch from Amaaz, while PC Cook was knocked over by a baggage trolley during the struggle.

Both brothers, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, currently stand trial accused of causing actual bodily harm to PC Marsden, but they have both entered pleas of not guilty. The trial is ongoing, with the jury tasked with determining the facts of the case and reaching a verdict. The court will need to consider Amaad’s claims of self-defence and the evidence presented regarding the actions of both the brothers and the police officers involved





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Manchester Airport Assault Police Self-Defence Firearms Officer

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