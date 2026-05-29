Manchester Airport Brawl Case Costs Taxpayers £2 Million as Jury Fails to Reach Verdict

The Manchester Airport brawl case, which left three police officers injured, has cost taxpayers an estimated £2 million. After two trials, a jury failed to reach a verdict on whether brothers Muhammad Amaad and Mohammed Fahir Amaaz assaulted PC Zachary Marsden or acted in self-defence. The Crown Prosecution Service will not seek a third trial. The case ignited debates over police use of force, two-tier justice, and the influence of social media.

The case against the brothers at the centre of the now-infamous Manchester Airport brawl cost the taxpayer an estimated £2 million. Much of that sum went to the two teams of highly paid barristers for either side, six in total including two eminent KCs.

The figure does not include all the police time and resources devoted to the investigation. Yet, after nearly two years, two trials and endless headlines, the fracas which left three officers, two of them women, injured, was hugely controversial. Verdicts could not be reached on whether Muhammad Amaad, 26, and Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, assaulted PC Zachary Marsden using a high level of violence causing actual bodily harm, or whether they acted in lawful self-defence or defence of each other.

It would be hard to remember another example where the conclusion of the jury, as opposed to the sentence imposed by a judge, has divided public opinion to such an extent. The brothers will not be tried a third time, which would have been almost unprecedented, the Crown Prosecution Service announced today.

Only once in recent memory has this ever happened: in 2006, William Dunlop was jailed for life for strangling Julie Hogg and hiding her body under a bath at her home after juries twice failed to find him guilty. Putting Amaad and Amaaz in the dock for a third time would have been difficult to justify in the public interest, whatever views one might hold on the outcome of the Manchester Airport fracas which erupted at 8.28pm on July 23, 2024.

The costs of mounting another prosecution alone would have been prohibitive. What is not in dispute are the injuries PC Marsden sustained. Medical reports presented to Liverpool Crown Court showed he suffered post-concussion syndrome that left him with speech difficulties, severe headaches, and episodes of dizziness. Mohammed Fahir Amaaz was previously convicted of assaulting two female officers, PC Lydia Ward and PC Ellie Cook, and a Starbucks customer, and will be sentenced next month.

Amaad walks away from Liverpool Crown Court a free man without a stain on his character. His younger sibling Amaaz, convicted at the previous trial of brutally attacking PC Ellie Cook and 5ft 2in PC Lydia Ward, who was seen staggering tearfully to her feet with blood streaming down her face from a broken nose, will not face an increased sentence.

Given that offenders typically only serve between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of their time anyway to help manage prison capacity, Amaaz, who has spent the past nine months in custody for attacking the officers and headbutting a holidaymaker, could be released soon. Firearms officer Zachary Marsden, on the other hand, remains under investigation by the police watchdog over use of force and could potentially still face criminal charges.

While we are disappointed a verdict could not be reached, we respect the outcome of the court process, is all the Greater Manchester force would say in a carefully-worded statement. Recent events will do little for morale within GMP, one of the biggest forces in the country, where an average of more than 35 officers are assaulted every week.

The airport confrontation sparked a fierce debate over the use of force by the police, leading to accusations of George Floyd brutality on the one hand, after a one-sided clip of PC Marsden showing him stamping on the head of Amaaz became a viral news event, and allegations of two-tier justice on the other, because of the length of time it took to charge the brothers. It epitomised the dangerous role social media can play in such situations.

The incident began when the three officers attempted to arrest the brothers following an altercation with a holidaymaker, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, at Starbucks inside the Terminal 2 building. The altercation culminated in Mr Ismaeil, who they believed had insulted their mother on the flight home from her native Pakistan, being headbutted by Amaaz.

But the uploaded mobile phone clip did not show the headbutt or the brothers lashing out at the officers attempting to arrest them, only the conclusion of the incident with Amaaz lying face down on the ground with PC Marsden's boot on his head. The footage led to hundreds of protesters, many wearing face masks, descending on the GMP divisional HQ in Rochdale in what many regarded as mob rule on the streets of Britain, something which has become all too common on both sides of the political and cultural divide.

Tensions were undoubtedly inflamed by their solicitor Akhmed Yakoob, a colourful and controversial figure known as the TikTok lawyer because of the videos of his millionaire lifestyle, who initially represented the brothers. The case highlights the immense strain on the criminal justice system when high-profile incidents are amplified by social media. The cost of the trials, both financial and in terms of public confidence, has been substantial.

The brothers themselves have endured a lengthy legal process, with Amaaz already spending months in custody. For the police, the outcome may be seen as a setback, especially given the serious injuries suffered by PC Marsden. The ongoing investigation into the officer's use of force adds another layer of complexity, raising questions about accountability and the balance between protecting the public and ensuring police actions are lawful.

The wider implications for policing and public trust remain uncertain, as the country grapples with the fallout from an episode that exposed deep divisions in society





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