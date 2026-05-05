Manchester Airport partially closed after police chase ends in crash

A police chase ended in a car crash near Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2, causing partial closure and disruption to passengers. The airport was also recently ranked the worst in the UK for flight delays.

Manchester Airport experienced significant disruption overnight following a police chase that culminated in a serious car crash near Terminal 2 . The incident, which occurred in the early hours of this morning, led to the partial closure of the airport’s upper forecourt drop-off zone for approximately three hours.

Passengers arriving for early morning flights encountered delays and congestion as motorists were diverted to the lower forecourt. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident via a tweet at 2:30 am, stating that the driver of the vehicle involved sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. The location of the crash necessitated the closure of the upper forecourt to ensure the safety of passengers and facilitate emergency services’ access.

Airport officials promptly issued advisories, informing travelers about the expected congestion and extended journey times. The airport spokesperson communicated updates at 2:50 am, detailing the redirection of traffic and apologizing for the inconvenience caused. The upper forecourt was eventually reopened just after 5:30 am, with the airport expressing gratitude for the public’s patience and reiterating apologies for any delays experienced.

This incident adds to a challenging period for Manchester Airport, which was recently identified as the worst-performing UK airport regarding flight delays. The disruption caused by the police chase and subsequent crash comes at a time when Manchester Airport is already facing scrutiny over its operational performance.

Recent analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data revealed that departures from the airport were, on average, 19.5 minutes behind schedule in 2025 – the longest delay among all UK airports, despite a slight improvement from the previous year. This finding has raised concerns among passengers and industry observers, with some questioning the reliability of booking flights through Manchester Airport.

The airport’s management responded to the delay statistics by emphasizing that factors beyond its control, such as industrial action affecting air traffic control in Europe and adverse weather conditions, significantly impacted punctuality. However, the persistent delays have prompted calls for improved operational efficiency and greater transparency regarding the causes of disruptions. The airport has been undergoing substantial investment in recent years, including a £1.3 billion ten-year transformation project that modernized and expanded Terminal 2 while also closing Terminal 1.

The ongoing revamp of Terminal 3 is also underway, demonstrating a commitment to improving the passenger experience. Despite these investments, the airport continues to grapple with challenges related to flight delays and operational disruptions. Manchester Airport is a crucial transportation hub for the North West of England and the wider UK, serving approximately 32 million passengers annually. As the UK’s only airport outside of Heathrow with two runways, it plays a vital role in connecting the region to destinations worldwide.

The recent incident and the ongoing concerns about flight delays highlight the complexities of managing a large and busy airport. The airport’s ability to address these challenges effectively will be critical to maintaining its position as a key gateway for travel and commerce. The combination of the overnight incident and the negative publicity surrounding flight delays presents a significant test for the airport’s leadership.

Addressing the root causes of the delays, improving communication with passengers, and ensuring the smooth operation of its facilities will be essential to restoring confidence and enhancing the overall travel experience. Furthermore, the airport must continue to invest in infrastructure and technology to meet the growing demands of the aviation industry and maintain its competitiveness in the global market.

The reopening of the upper forecourt at Terminal 2 signifies a return to normalcy following the emergency, but the broader issues facing Manchester Airport require sustained attention and proactive solutions





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