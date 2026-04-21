Manchester Airport to Remove Billboard Over Bizarre AI Design Failures

Manchester Airport is pulling a promotional billboard after a viral social media critique highlighted glaring AI-generated errors, including distorted anatomy and nonsensical text.

Manchester Airport has officially announced that it will be removing a controversial advertisement after it became the subject of public ridicule on social media . The decision follows a viral video posted by Thom Rylance , the lead singer of the band The Lottery Winners, who took aim at the billboard for its blatant and amateurish use of generative artificial intelligence.

The advertisement, which was designed to promote the airport's extensive flight destinations, featured a caption claiming there are over 200 reasons to fly from the hub. However, the accompanying imagery failed to impress viewers, as it contained glaring visual errors that highlighted a lack of human oversight in the design process. In his video posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, Rylance pointed out a series of bizarre anatomical inconsistencies in the graphic. One of the figures in the ad, a man depicted with a camera, appeared to have an unnaturally elongated hand that seemed to wrap impossibly around the lens. The musician did not hold back in his critique, questioning how a major international transportation hub generating 1.3 billion pounds in annual revenue could settle for such low-quality promotional material. He challenged the airport's marketing team, suggesting that they should have easily been able to afford professional photographers and real models rather than relying on poorly rendered AI images that clearly did not undergo a quality control check. The absurdity of the ad did not end with the distorted hand. Rylance also directed his followers toward another glaring mistake in the background of the image, where a man is seen carrying a brown shopping bag clearly labeled with the nonsensical text Kobak Pomtoe. The misspelling and gibberish branding became an instant laughingstock, serving as further evidence of the problematic nature of using unedited AI content for high-profile advertising. Rylance concluded his message by urging the airport to do better and to start employing creative professionals for their campaigns instead of cutting corners with technology that produced such comical results. The billboard, which was situated in terminal three, is a physical canvas display rather than a digital screen, making the errors even more permanent and visible to thousands of travelers passing through the terminal every day. Following the intense scrutiny and the widespread sharing of the video, a spokesperson for Manchester Airport confirmed that they were already aware of the design flaws before the social media backlash began. The spokesperson stated that the airport has initiated the removal process for the billboard and expects to have it replaced with a more appropriate and professionally vetted advertisement within the coming days. The incident has sparked a broader conversation regarding the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence in corporate marketing and the potential reputational risks that businesses face when they fail to ensure that machine-generated content is accurate and visually sound. For now, the airport is moving forward with the replacement, hoping to put the embarrassing episode behind them while serving as a cautionary tale for other companies about the importance of human quality assurance





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