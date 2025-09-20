Manchester Arndale at 50: A Look Back at a Retail Icon and the City's Lost History

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manchester Arndale shopping centre and delve into the history of the city centre, including the vibrant music scene of the mid-20th century, the impact of the 1996 bombing, and the transformation of the area.

Fifty years ago, Manchester's Arndale shopping centre began welcoming shoppers. While officially inaugurated in 1979 by HRH Princess Royal, the initial phase of the Manchester Arndale opened its doors in 1975. As one of the largest shopping centers in the UK, its construction spanned from 1972 to 1979. Over the decades, the indoor shopping centre has undergone significant changes, particularly after the devastating 1996 IRA bomb attack, which caused widespread damage in the city center.

The origins of the Arndale's transformation, however, can be traced back to the years immediately following World War II. The city council recognized the need for redevelopment in the Market Street area, but concrete action was delayed until the city surveyor declared it 'long overdue' in 1962. In the mid-20th century, the area that now houses the Arndale was a labyrinth of Victorian structures, warehouses, and narrow streets. During the 1950s and 1960s, a collection of 'beat clubs,' unlicensed coffee houses, and even a pornographic cinema emerged in the district, which later became known as 'Manchester's Soho.' The Manchester Cavern on Cromford Court, a venue that hosted American blues stars such as Little Walter and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, also welcomed performances from iconic British bands including The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Wayne Fontana, and the Mindbenders.\In 2002, CP Lee, a writer, broadcaster, lecturer, and musician, noted that the presence of these venues made Manchester a competitor to Hamburg as the 'fun city of Europe.' However, this burgeoning nightlife scene was not universally welcomed. In 1965, police described Manchester's underground club scene as 'dirty, poorly illuminated and being patronised by individuals of exaggerated dress and deportment, commonly known as mods, rockers and beatniks.' The majority of the city's thriving music scene existed in the dimly lit, unlicensed clubs located between Market Street and Withy Grove. These clubs became the focus of moral concern, with some viewing them as havens for immorality and drug use, hidden within their shadowy interiors. Starting in the 1950s, the council employed compulsory purchase powers to buy buildings around Market Street and Shudehill for demolition. The Rovers Return pub was among the first to be removed in 1958, preceding the Arndale's construction by almost two decades. Upon its opening, the Arndale cost £100 million and dramatically reshaped the city center, becoming the largest shopping center in Europe. While this district has since vanished, Manchester Libraries' archive has thankfully preserved images of the former streets, shops, and venues. Friday Street, pictured at its junction with New Brown Street, connected Market Street to Withy Grove. Although Friday Street no longer exists in Manchester, it was featured in the Channel 4 police drama, No Offence, which was set in Manchester and followed detectives from the fictional Friday Street police station, a division of the Manchester Metropolitan Police.\The original Cannon Street dates back over two centuries to Manchester's initial period of growth. However, following severe damage during the Second World War, the street was demolished in the 1970s to make way for the Arndale, later replaced by a new street with the same name, which divided the shopping center. The street's walls were covered in the much-criticized 'bile yellow' ceramic tiles that characterized the rest of the mall. It also housed the main entrance to Arndale's underground bus station. The 1996 bombing, which occurred near Corporation Street, sealed Cannon Street's fate. The station never reopened, and Cannon Street was eliminated during the extensive reconstruction of the city center. The new Cannon Street has been identified as a hub for Manchester's club culture. The Wilton Club, shown near the center of the image, opened in 1959 and was once owned by the controversial comedian Bernard Manning. Near the northern end of Market Street, the original Cromford Court was the location of legendary nightclubs and significant venues that brought renowned artists of the 20th century to the city. Artists such as Bowie, Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac performed at The Magic Village, a psychedelic haven. Aside from the beat clubs and coffee clubs, many of which were eradicated by new regulations, Cromford Court was also home to more traditional venues, like the Fatted Calf. Pie Entry, a ginnel next to the Fatted Calf, is believed to be where journalists from the Manchester Evening News and Manchester Guardian established the National Union of Journalists





