Longtime vendor Gareth Kitching abandons Manchester Christmas Markets citing excessive rental fees, joining public criticism over overcrowding and high costs.

Veteran food vendor Gareth Kitching has announced his permanent departure from the Manchester Christmas Markets following a significant increase in stall rental fees imposed by Manchester City Council. The decision marks the end of a nearly thirty-year tradition for Kitching, who has operated his Porky's Grill and Clowbecks stalls at the event for three decades. Kitching stated he would never return to the festive gathering after being required to pay £38,000 for a smaller stall at Albert Square, a sum that represents a £5,000 increase over the rent he paid for a larger space the previous year.

Financial Burden Forces Vendor Relocation

Kitching, who previously operated three distinct sites at the event including locations in Piccadilly Gardens, found the new pricing structure economically unviable for his business operations. The sharp rise in costs has compelled the grill master to move his operations to the Chester Christmas Markets, which he described as offering more reasonable terms for traders. He expressed deep disappointment regarding the council's approach, stating that the financial demand demonstrated a lack of loyalty to long-standing vendors who have contributed to the market's reputation over the years. While acknowledging the sadness of leaving, he confirmed his commitment to maintaining his business elsewhere.

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Council Defends Fees as Safety Necessity

A spokesperson for Manchester City Council responded to the controversy by explaining that the rental fees are strictly necessary to cover the operational costs of delivering the markets. The council emphasized that the event is unfunded and relies entirely on stallholders to meet expenses related to power, lighting, security contracts, and medical services. Officials stated that these costs include the safe design and build of infrastructure at each market location. The council argued that rising prices for these essential safety measures and infrastructure maintenance are beyond their control and must be passed on to traders to ensure the event can continue to operate safely.

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Public Outrage Over Crowds and Pricing

Kitching's departure coincides with widespread criticism from the public regarding the visitor experience at the Manchester Christmas Markets, which opened to the public on November 6. Social media platforms were flooded with videos depicting chaotic scenes, with attendees describing the event as hell on earth due to extreme overcrowding. One viral video by user @meggrundy on TikTok garnered over 1.4 million views, showing crowds so dense that people struggled to breathe or move. Many visitors complained about extortionate prices for food and drink, with one individual noting a £48 cost for four mulled wines that lacked proper ingredients.

Stakeholder Concerns and Future Implications

The combination of financial pressure on vendors and negative public sentiment raises questions about the sustainability of the Manchester Christmas Markets in its current format. Kitching claims that other stallholders are also considering shutting down at the Manchester event due to the rent hikes, potentially reducing the variety and quality of goods available to visitors. Parents have joined the criticism, with some describing the crowds as dangerous for families with young children, citing anxiety-inducing situations and potential safety risks during peak weekend attendance. As traders reconsider their participation and visitors voice their dissatisfaction, the council faces increasing scrutiny over how it balances safety costs with accessibility and vendor relationships.