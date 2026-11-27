Senior figures at three Premier League clubs have told BBC Sport that Manchester City's owners should be forced to sell as punishment for breaching financial rules. The independent commission has yet to decide on a sanction, which could range from a fine to expulsion.

Senior figures at some Premier League clubs have told BBC Sport that Manchester City's owners must be forced to sell up as punishment for breaking financial rules.

Executives at three top-flight clubs believe this is the appropriate punishment for City, who were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, and failing to co-operate with an investigation. The club were found guilty of inflating revenues and disguising losses. The independent commission has yet to decide on a sanction that could range from a fine, to a points deduction, the stripping of past titles, or even expulsion from the league.

Also read Man City handed major appeal update as potential Premier League expulsion hangs over Arsenal title clash

Clubs demand forced sale of owners

But speaking on condition of anonymity, one executive claimed they are among a group of clubs who feel that City's punishment will be irrelevant unless the owners are also forced to sell. They added that anything less will make them question why they are funding the regulator through a levy.

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In comments that reveal the level of anger felt by other clubs, another claimed the rule breaches had undermined the league's credibility, and that they would not be able to draw a line under the scandal and move on if the owners were allowed to stay. Manchester City's owners are Abu Dhabi United Group - a private investment company belonging to United Arab Emirates vice-president and deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour.

The executive who spoke anonymously said that clubs had been asked by the Premier League to refrain from publicly revealing their views on sanctions, and let the process run its course, although some are said to have privately made their opinions clear to IFR officials. They acknowledged that some clubs were less opinionated about a punishment.

Other clubs the BBC approached declined to comment, or said they were willing for the independent commission panel and IFR to reach their own conclusions following the publication of the commission's ruling in September. But the fact that some clubs want the unprecedented sanction of a forced sale will put pressure on Kogan to mete out the harshest penalty possible in what is being seen as a defining test of the watchdog just over a year after it was established.

UAE trade concerns impact sanctions

It also comes amid mounting questions over whether wider UAE trade and investment in UK projects could be impacted by such a move. In September, Prime Minister Andy Burnham was criticised for saying he would be really concerned if the scandal led to City's owners selling the club, adding that they have been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester. When approached, the IFR declined to comment.

But Kogan has consistently said that the IFR will not be influenced by any political pressure. He told a parliamentary committee that the watchdog would not be afraid to investigate City's hierarchy and take action, depending on the outcome of the appeal. Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the scale of the issue.

We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size, Kogan said. We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action as laid out in the legislation, depending on the circumstances as they come to us, which are the evidence that's been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League and by any judgement that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.

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Regulator prepares legal litigation fund

But in one sense, the evidence has already been judged by those cases having been found guilty, so we will absolutely have the stomach to do so... assuming those circumstances are triggered, if we don't act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator? IFR chief executive Richard Monks told MPs that a litigation reserve of £2m was to be built up over the next two years via the levy charged to clubs, which would be paid back if litigation was successful.

Now clearly - and I'm not talking about a specific case - clearly, there could be a very large legal case of any particular club that would require us to spend more than £2m in terms of litigation costs and barrister costs in particular, Monks added. So if that happens, we have agreed with government [that it] will effectively lend us the money in terms of cash flow. We'd expect to win that litigation, to claim costs and repay government.

If we failed in that massive litigation, then ultimately it would be added to the levy and we'd repay government that way. It was revealed clubs voted to cover legal expenses for its five board directors if any of City's sponsors sued them. Two UAE-based commercial partners - Etihad and Etisalat - have both said they are considering legal action against the Premier League.

The IFR has the authority to force a sale within section 34 of the Football Governance Act which allows it to investigate whether an owner meets the required suitability standards around honest, integrity and financial soundness. If an owner fails this assessment, the regulator can direct them to take reasonable steps to relinquish ownership within a specified period before issuing an ownership removal order. City have been approached for comment.

The club previously said that the commission's ruling contained clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe, adding that they filed a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence [that] exists in support of all of its positions.