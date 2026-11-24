Manchester City Council must pay substantial compensation after an employment tribunal ruled the dismissal of equality manager Lorna Young was unlawful discrimination based on protected beliefs.

Manchester City Council is facing a significant financial liability after an employment tribunal ruled that the dismissal of its equality, diversity, and inclusion manager was unlawful. Lorna Young, a 55-year-old employee with a 19-year tenure at the Labour-controlled authority, successfully sued for unfair dismissal and discrimination based on her protected gender-critical beliefs and disability.

The judgment, delivered by Employment Judge Joanne Dunlop, condemned the council's actions as 'egregiously unfair' and determined that Young's termination violated the Equality Act 2010.

Tribunal Finds Council Actions Unlawful

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The core of the tribunal's decision rests on the finding that Manchester City Council discriminated against Young because of her deeply held personal beliefs regarding sex and gender. Judge Dunlop explicitly stated that the authority's stance, which viewed employing individuals with Young's gender-critical opinions as incompatible with its corporate values, was legally indefensible. The ruling affirms that such beliefs are protected under the Equality Act 2010, a precedent previously established in the 2021 Maya Forstater case. The tribunal concluded that the council failed to uphold legal protections for employees whose private convictions do not impact their professional performance.

Details of Disciplinary Process and Social Media

The disciplinary process that led to Young's dismissal was initiated after junior colleagues filed complaints regarding her professional conduct and social media activity. Although Young performed her duties scrupulously and treated all staff respectfully, she faced a 'slew' of complaints for politely asking colleagues to consider viewpoints on sex and gender that might challenge their own beliefs. One accuser labeled her actions as 'transphobia' in a campaign motivated by her espousal of views deemed incorrect by the complainant. The council subsequently launched an investigation that the judge described as 'Kafkaesque,' citing its lack of clarity and procedural fairness.

Social Media Usage and Anonymous Accounts Investigated

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A significant portion of the evidence used against Young involved her social media habits, including posts on the platform formerly known as Twitter. The council cited her 'liking' of posts by gender-critical campaigners such as writer Julie Bindel and Harry Potter author JK Rowling as misconduct. Judge Dunlop noted that none of these posts were offensive or abusive. Furthermore, the council constructed a case around an anonymous account named GalwayGirl, where Young commented on a Daily Mail article about a non-binary priest and liked a tweet by activist Graham Linehan. The tribunal found it unacceptable to penalize an employee for comments made on an anonymous profile that contained no abusive content.

Impact on Health and Disability Discrimination Claims

The ordeal had devastating consequences for Young's mental health, contributing to a serious suicide attempt after which she was unable to return to work. Despite her continued inability to work, Manchester City Council proceeded to dismiss her in 2024, a decision the tribunal branded as 'callous.' Beyond the discrimination based on belief, Judge Dunlop found that the council failed to make reasonable adjustments for Young, who has suffered from a serious eye condition causing disability for many years. This failure compounded the unlawfulness of the dismissal, creating a dual violation of employment law protections.

Legal Reactions and Council Response

Lorna Young's lawyer, Annie Powell of Leigh Day, described the tribunal's judgment as a victory for fairness and the protection of freedom of belief in a democratic society. Powell emphasized that Young's career was ended by a torturous disciplinary process that caused catastrophic health damage, stating that diversity of views must be tolerated by employers. Young herself described the experience as being 'put through hell,' asserting that employers do not own the private thoughts of their staff. In response, a Manchester City Council spokesman acknowledged the judgment, accepting the findings and confirming that the authority is reviewing its policies to ensure future compliance with employment laws.

Compensation and Future Legal Proceedings

While the tribunal has established the liability of Manchester City Council, the exact financial compensation has not yet been determined. The payout is expected to be substantial, potentially reaching six figures, to account for the loss of Young's accomplished career and the severe health impacts resulting from the dismissal. The final compensation amount will be arranged at a later date, with the judgment serving as a clear warning to other employers regarding the legal risks of discriminating against employees for protected beliefs and failing to accommodate disabilities.