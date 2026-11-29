Manchester City files formal complaint with Pro Ref regarding refereeing decisions in the 2-2 Arsenal draw, citing Doku red card and VAR errors.

Manchester City has issued a stern demand for a comprehensive explanation from Pro Ref following the club's 2-2 draw against Arsenal, accusing match officials of multiple critical errors that overshadowed the competitive nature of the fixture.

The Premier League giants stated they will write formally to the officials on Monday to request a full review of the key decisions, including both on-field judgments and the application of Video Assistant Referee technology, asserting that their players were on the wrong end of numerous calls.

Also read VAR Controversy Dominates Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City Draw

Key Controversial Decisions In Match

The core of City's complaint centers on the handling of winger Jeremy Doku, who escaped a harsher punishment for pulling the hair of Arsenal right-back Ben White, a violation that City believes should have resulted in a red card or severe sanction.

Compounding this perceived injustice was the sequence leading to Arsenal's equalizing goal, where City felt the striker Nicolas Jackson clearly fouled Gabriel Magalhaes in the penalty area, yet VAR ruled the contact was not a penalty because the striker's hand was in a natural position.

Advertisement

Manchester City is very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today's match against Arsenal, according to a statement released on the club's official website, which emphasizes that the club will continue to represent and defend the interests of its players and supporters.

Stakeholder Positions And Managerial Response

Arsenal manager Mauricio Pochettino emerged from the clash with a measured perspective, choosing to focus on the team's performance rather than dwelling on the officiating, although he acknowledged the difficulty of the calls made regarding Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Pochettino stated that it is very easy to talk about the referee tonight, but he prefers not to do that, noting that he has never seen double arms awarded and no penalty given, suggesting that his team has been unlucky with the referee in the last four or five games.

The Arsenal manager also addressed the corner kick that led to Ben White's opening goal, explaining that while goalkeepers can always be better, the elbow from Gabriel appeared to come from behind the neck, making the situation complicated to judge in real time.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact And Future Procedures

The immediate impact of this dispute is a formal written inquiry that Pro Ref must address, setting a precedent for how top clubs engage with officiating bodies when they perceive systemic errors that affect league standings and player welfare.

Pochettino indicated that Manchester United apologized after a similar controversy in a previous match, and he stated that Arsenal will wait to see if the officials provide a similar apology regarding the decisions made during this 2-2 draw.

This situation highlights the ongoing tension between clubs and officiating agencies, with Manchester City explicitly stating they expect a detailed response to their formal complaint, which will likely influence how VAR protocols are scrutinized in future Premier League fixtures.