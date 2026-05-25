Manchester City legends Bernardo Silva and John Stones were given a Guard of Honour by Aston Villa players during their final day Premier League match, which ended in a defeat for the Blues. The decision was met with criticism from some quarters, with Wayne Rooney expressing his disappointment.

The Manchester City legends Bernardo Silva and John Stones were given a Guard of Honour by Aston Villa players during their final day Premier League match, which ended in a defeat for the Blues.

Wayne Rooney expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, feeling that it devalued the match. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola named an experimental side for his final game in charge, which included both Bernardo and Stones in the starting lineup. The match was more about paying respect to the departing legends than the actual result.

Ollie Watkins scored a brace to secure the win for Aston Villa, and both sets of players formed a Guard of Honour for Bernardo and Stones as they departed the pitch. The gesture was seen as a nice touch by some, but others felt that it was unnecessary and devalued the Premier League clash.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Aston Villa's win meant that they would not be able to secure a Champions League spot, even if they had lost to Manchester City and Liverpool had defeated Brentford. The match was a day of farewells for Manchester City, as they said goodbye to several legends and a legendary manager.

The team's experimental side, which included several young players, seemed happy to facilitate the farewells, but the decision to grant a Guard of Honour during the match was met with criticism from some quarters. Wayne Rooney expressed his disappointment with the decision, feeling that it was not the right time or place to be showing respect to the departing legends.

The match was a fitting end to the Premier League season, with both teams giving their all and showing respect to the departing legends. In the end, it was a day of farewells and a celebration of the careers of Bernardo Silva and John Stones. The match was a reminder that football is a game of emotions and that the bonds between players and fans are strong.

The decision to grant a Guard of Honour during the match may have been seen as unnecessary by some, but it was a nice touch that showed the respect and admiration that the players and fans have for the departing legends. The match was a fitting end to the Premier League season, and it will be remembered for years to come as a celebration of the careers of Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

The team's experimental side, which included several young players, seemed happy to facilitate the farewells, and the decision to grant a Guard of Honour during the match was met with criticism from some quarters. The situation was further complicated by the fact that Aston Villa's win meant that they would not be able to secure a Champions League spot, even if they had lost to Manchester City and Liverpool had defeated Brentford.

The match was a day of farewells for Manchester City, as they said goodbye to several legends and a legendary manager. The team's experimental side, which included several young players, seemed happy to facilitate the farewells, but the decision to grant a Guard of Honour during the match was met with criticism from some quarters.

Wayne Rooney expressed his disappointment with the decision, feeling that it was not the right time or place to be showing respect to the departing legends. The match was a fitting end to the Premier League season, with both teams giving their all and showing respect to the departing legends. In the end, it was a day of farewells and a celebration of the careers of Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

The match was a reminder that football is a game of emotions and that the bonds between players and fans are strong. The decision to grant a Guard of Honour during the match may have been seen as unnecessary by some, but it was a nice touch that showed the respect and admiration that the players and fans have for the departing legends.

The match was a fitting end to the Premier League season, and it will be remembered for years to come as a celebration of the careers of Bernardo Silva and John Stones





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