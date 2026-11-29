Manchester City demand explanations for refereeing decisions after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal, leaving them six points behind in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City have launched an official inquiry into match officiating following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Arsenal that left the club feeling aggrieved by several key decisions. The result maintains a six-point gap between the two sides in the league standings, a deficit that City officials believe could have been significantly reduced had certain incidents been ruled differently.

Formal Inquiry Targeting Key Match Decisions

City have confirmed they will send a written letter to Pro Ref on Monday to demand a comprehensive explanation of the rulings during the fixture. The correspondence will specifically address both the on-field calls made by the referee and the application of the Video Assistant Referee system. The club stated it expects a detailed response and vowed to continue defending the interests of its players and supporters.

Also read VAR Controversy Dominates Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City Draw

Controversial Calls Favoring Arsenal

Manchester City believe they were disadvantaged by multiple non-calls, particularly regarding incidents involving Arsenal players Bruno Guimaraes and Jurrien Timber. The club highlighted that Jeremy Doku appeared to have his hair pulled by Guimaraes and was also fouled by Timber, yet neither Arsenal player was issued a reprimand. Additionally, City felt aggrieved when Viktor Gyokeres appeared to handle the ball in the area to deny a clear scoring opportunity, but no penalty was awarded.

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Manager Enzo Maresca Highlights Referee Issues

Arsenal manager Enzo Maresca expressed frustration with the officiating, citing a pattern of unlucky decisions over the last four or five games. Maresca referenced specific incidents including a penalty appeal in a match against Dunk and a red card incident involving an elbow behind a player's neck. He admitted that his reaction of running onto the pitch to confront the referee stemmed from professional frustration, noting that players cannot ignore decisions they strongly disagree with.

Impact on Title Race and Future Steps

The draw has tangible consequences for the Premier League title race, as Manchester City remain six points behind Arsenal. City officials argue that if the contested penalties and cards had been awarded in their favor, the gap could have been closed to three points. The club's proactive approach suggests it will closely monitor the response from Pro Ref, using it to gauge future officiating standards and their potential impact on the championship standings.