Manchester City's Phil Foden Faces Neighbourhood Backlash Over Family Parties After England Omission

The family of Manchester City footballer Phil Foden is facing intense criticism from affluent Cheshire villagers following a series of disruptive parties, including a 13-hour celebration for his brother's 18th birthday. Neighbours accuse the Fodens of showing 'diabolical contempt' for the community, with noise complaints escalating after Foden's shock omission from England's World Cup squad.

Residents in the exclusive Cheshire village of Prestbury have reached breaking point over the repeated noise disturbances caused by the family of Manchester City star Phil Foden .

The latest incident involved a marathon 13-hour party to celebrate the 18th birthday of Foden's brother Logan, hosted by his parents Claire Rowlands and Phil senior. The gathering, which stretched past midnight, featured fireworks and ear-splitting music so powerful that it rattled windows, triggered car alarms, and left local babies and pets distressed.

One video captured by the Daily Mail shows fireworks being launched into the night sky, while another records neighbours angrily demanding the family 'turn the f***ing music down.

' In the wake of the event, disgruntled locals drafted an open letter condemning the family's 'diabolical contempt' for the neighbourhood. The note, signed 'The Castlegate community Prestbury' and circulated on a neighbourhood group chat, directly links the escalation in noise to Foden's recent exclusion from England's World Cup squad. It also blasts Manchester City FC for failing to rein in the player's behaviour, calling the club 'enablers' of the family's 'horrific treatment of our community.

' While Phil Foden, 26, was not present at the birthday party-having been holidaying in Marbella with his fiancée Rebecca and their three children-the scandal reignites long-standing tensions between the footballer and his affluent neighbours. Foden, who bought a five-bedroom mansion in Prestbury in 2021, has previously been labelled 'selfish' for hosting raucous events, including a 2024 party described as 'louder than Glastonbury' that prompted a police visit.

After selling that property for nearly £3 million, he moved to another rural Cheshire home, only to provoke further anger last year with a fishing-themed 25th birthday bash complete with a nightclub sound system. The cumulative effect of these incidents leaves Foden's reputation in his community in tatters, even as he prepares for the World Cup with England under new manager Thomas Tuchel





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