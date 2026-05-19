Manchester City's Title Hopes Over as Guardiola's Challenge to Arsenal Falls Short

Despite Pep Guardiola managing 13 games unbeaten, City's challenge to Arsenal in the title race was not enough. The fans filled the stadium with City-branded water bottles, appreciating the action and Guardiola's performance.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tried to finish his game on a strong note with an attempt at an early dart from the away end.

Despite managing 13 games unbeaten, City's challenge to Arsenal in the title race was not enough, and the fans back at the Vitality Stadium appreciated it, filling the stadium with City-branded water bottles. Pep Guardiola's side showed ups and downs throughout the season, with Wembley and Vitality Stadium performances dipping compared to their last year's performance and the cup match respectively. Although City had three substitutions to turn the game in their favor, they eventually settled for a 1-1 draw.

Pep Guardiola stayed for a short time before leaving the field, delivering a strong performance, but still accepting the reality of the season's finish





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