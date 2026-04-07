Manchester City Set to Secure Elliot Anderson in £65 Million Deal

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson, with a deal worth £65 million expected. The move would see Anderson join City at the start of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are reportedly leading the charge to secure the signature of Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson . Sources close to the situation suggest that City are highly confident in concluding a £65 million deal for the 23-year-old talent. Anderson has garnered significant attention across the Premier League over the past 18 months, emerging as a key figure for Forest.

This has made him a prime target for several top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, however, City appears to be the frontrunner in the race for his services.\The Etihad Stadium hierarchy have prioritized Anderson as a primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window. It is believed that City is keen on finalizing the deal early in the summer, aiming to complete the transfer shortly after the conclusion of the Premier League season and prior to Anderson's potential participation in the World Cup with England. This proactive approach aims to mitigate the risk of Anderson's valuation increasing significantly should he perform well in the tournament. There is anticipation that Anderson will likely feature in the starting lineup alongside Declan Rice in the heart of the England national team's midfield. Anderson's move from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest in 2024 has significantly contributed to his development. He has quickly become one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League, with his performances drawing praise and admiration. \Anderson's rise to prominence is further highlighted by his international career. He received his first call-up to the England squad in August for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. He made his debut in the following month, contributing to a 2-0 victory over Andorra. Anderson has quickly impressed, catching the eye of many, including Thomas Tuchel. Given his performances, Anderson is highly tipped to secure a spot in the final World Cup squad, provided he remains injury-free. This has placed Anderson as a highly sought after talent, with Manchester City's confidence in securing his services speaking to his current stature in the footballing world. The early pursuit demonstrates City's intent and ambition as they look to strengthen their squad with players who can significantly contribute to their goals. The club seems eager to get their business done early to avoid a potential bidding war and to ensure they have Anderson's services for the long haul





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