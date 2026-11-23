Police declared a major incident after an unknown substance was released at Don Toliver's concert at Manchester's Co-op Live, prompting a full evacuation of 12,000 fans.

Authorities launched a major emergency response at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester after an unknown substance was released into the crowd during a performance by American rapper Don Toliver. The incident, which occurred late at night, triggered an immediate and large-scale evacuation of the venue, leaving thousands of concertgoers in disarray as they sought to exit the building.

Incident Triggers Major Emergency Response

The situation escalated rapidly shortly after 10pm when attendees began reporting severe physical reactions to an airborne irritant. The Co-op Live venue, situated near the Etihad Stadium, was hosting approximately 12,000 people for the Nitrous tour concert when the alarm was raised. Witnesses described a chaotic scene where fans were screaming phrases such as 'it burns' and expressing confusion about the nature of the irritant. Social media footage captured the moment security personnel moved through the dense crowd as the atmosphere shifted from a musical performance to a crisis management scenario.

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Police Declare Major Incident Status

Law enforcement officials quickly classified the event as a major incident to coordinate a comprehensive safety response. Armed police units and multiple ambulance services descended upon the Co-op Live arena to assist with the orderly removal of the audience. While the substance has not been officially confirmed, eyewitness accounts and the nature of the symptoms strongly suggest it was tear gas. Police have referred to the material strictly as an 'unknown substance' pending formal laboratory analysis, maintaining that definitive identification is still required.

Medical Treatments and Hospital Transfers

The health consequences of the exposure were immediate and visible, with numerous individuals requiring on-site medical attention. Several attendees were treated by emergency paramedics at the venue before the evacuation was completed. Reports confirm that one individual suffered severe enough symptoms to be transported to a hospital for further evaluation and care. Authorities have issued specific advice for anyone who left the event and subsequently experienced unexplained illness, urging them to seek treatment at their local hospital to ensure proper documentation and medical intervention.

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Artist and Venue Statement on Safety

Co-op Live management released a statement confirming they were aware of the 'incident in the crowd' and were actively collaborating with police to determine the cause. The venue assured the public that all 12,000 attendees were safely escorted out of the building so they could return home without injury. The organization expressed gratitude for the patience shown by the audience and emergency workers during the difficult operation. They emphasized that the declaration of a major incident was essential to ensure that partner agencies could work together effectively to resolve the situation and maintain public safety.

Impact on Upcoming Concert Schedule

The abrupt cancellation of the Manchester show has immediate repercussions for Don Toliver's tour schedule. The artist was scheduled to perform at London's 02 Arena on the following day, followed by a concert at Wembley Stadium. While the source text does not confirm whether these subsequent dates have been postponed or relocated, the incident highlights the logistical challenges faced by touring artists when unforeseen security or health emergencies disrupt venue operations. The focus remains on the well-being of the 12,000 fans who were exposed to the unknown substance in the crowded arena.