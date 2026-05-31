Manchester Courts Hand Down Sentences for Rape, Drug Smuggling, and Burglary Against Vulnerable Victims

A summary of significant sentencing cases from Manchester courts in May, involving a taxi driver's rape of a student, a man's rape of an intoxicated woman, a large-scale cocaine smuggling operation at Manchester Airport, and a tradesman fraud targeting the elderly.

May saw several criminals brought to justice in Manchester 's courts, including a predatory taxi driver , a twisted teaching assistant, and a wannabe rapper. A taxi driver , Muhammad Nasir, 40, abducted and raped a vulnerable woman after picking her up from a nightclub in Manchester city centre.

He had logged off from his taxi system, making him unauthorized to pick up passengers, yet he parked outside Chinawhite nightclub and took his victim, a 20-year-old university student, in the opposite direction from her home. She was on a call with her mother when she left the club at 2am; her mother expected her within 20 minutes, but she did not return until just before 5:30am. During that time, Nasir raped her.

He denied wrongdoing, claiming consensual sex and that the victim assaulted him, but a jury at Manchester Crown Court found him guilty of rape. On May 5, he received an extended sentence for public protection. In another case, Benjamin Wilson, 35, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years for raping an intoxicated woman he met in Manchester city centre.

The victim, who feared her drink had been spiked, was separated from friends and found alone near a takeaway in an extremely vulnerable and intoxicated state. Wilson took advantage, guided her to a taxi, and repeatedly raped her at a flat in June 2022. He dropped her off near her hotel the next morning, and she reported the incident shortly after. Wilson was sentenced on May 14 at Minshull Street Crown Court.

A major drug smuggling operation involving cocaine flown into Manchester Airport resulted in lengthy prison sentences. Seven American couriers flew in to collect suitcases from Cancun, Mexico, containing cocaine. They were instructed via text by a US offender named 'Nate' to retrieve specific suitcases and hand them over to Albanian nationals Elton Hallaci, 32, and Artur Iseberi, 27, and British nationals Dale Hosker, 49, and Dale Creen, 35, for trafficking across the UK.

On May 11, 2024, eight suitcases arrived; couriers collected them and passed five to Hallaci and Iseberi and two to Hosker, but one was left behind and opened by Border Force, revealing 20 kilograms of cocaine. The NCA stated that on that day, the Albanians collected 100kg and Hosker 40kg. A second smuggling attempt on May 31 involved 300kg of high-purity cocaine, worth about £24 million, in 12 suitcases.

Only one courier succeeded, delivering drugs to Creen and Hosker in Bury; others were seized. At Bolton Crown Court on May 15, Hallaci was sentenced to 21 years and seven months, Iseberi to 18 years, and Creen to 11 years. The seven US couriers were jailed last year, and Hosker's sentencing is pending.

Finally, a 'vile' thief, Thomas Hallisey, 48, targeted elderly and vulnerable victims by posing as a genuine tradesman. He showed up uninvited at homes in Rochdale and Littleborough, offering gardening or landscaping services, then stole cash without doing work. When one victim questioned his legitimacy, he said, 'I love my mum. I wouldn't like anyone to do it to her.

Don't worry about that, love.

' Prosecutor Lisa Boocock said he preyed on elderly people, often isolated in their homes. At Minshull Street Crown Court, Judge Recorder Emma Fisher sentenced him to 21 months in prison, calling it a series of offences preying on the elderly and vulnerable





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Rape Drug Smuggling Manchester Cocaine Vulnerable Victims Elderly Fraud Taxi Driver Crown Court

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