Manchester Leads UK Property Price Growth as North-South Divide Widens, Rightmove Data Shows

Rightmove's decade-long analysis identifies Manchester as Britain's top city for asking price growth, with a 63% surge, while London lags at 7%. The report highlights a spill-over effect to surrounding areas and a persistent north-south divide, driven by remote work and affordability.

Rightmove 's analysis reveals a significant shift in the UK property market over the past decade, with Manchester emerging as the top city for average asking price growth .

The data shows a clear 'north versus south' divide, as no southern English cities rank among the fastest-growing, while southern areas dominate the slowest growth list. Manchester's average asking price surged by 63% to £261,891, compared to a mere 7% increase in London, where prices remain the highest at £687,080. This disparity highlights how areas with lower starting prices have more room for growth.

The trend is partly driven by a 'spill over' effect, where buyers spread their search from major cities to nearby locations seeking better value, such as from Manchester to Salford or Birmingham to Wolverhampton. Hybrid and remote working patterns have further enabled this shift, allowing people to consider living outside London. Experts attribute Manchester's success to strong employment opportunities, inward investment, transport links, and a vibrant lifestyle, with growth extending into surrounding suburbs.

The phenomenon underscores a broader move away from a London-centric market, with regional cities in the North and Midlands becoming major growth centres. While the price surge boosts homeowner wealth, it also challenges first-time buyers in popular areas like Manchester. Cities like Wolverhampton, Newport, and Nottingham also feature among the fastest-growing, while expensive southern cities like Oxford, St Albans, and Winchester show the lowest percentage increases, despite their high absolute prices.

The ongoing changes in working patterns continue to influence location preferences, supporting demand in cities offering better value and lifestyle balance





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