Manchester Man Charged After Teenage Girl 'Snatched Off the Street' and Held at Knifepoint

Detectives speak to residents in the highly sought-after Manchester suburb of Altrincham about potential CCTV footage, with homeowners saying police were asking for footage of the kidnapping and a dog walker revealed a wide range of vans and walkers around the area.

A man has been charged with kidnapping a teenage girl after she was 'snatched off the street and held at knifepoint' in a Manchester suburb.

Paul Sharpe, 56, has also been charged with a string of sex offences. Police called to the Altrincham area of Trafford on Monday evening following reports of a 15-year-old girl's abduction. She was reported missing within two hours and was eventually found in a hotel car park in Knutsford, Cheshire, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sharpe, of Stockport, has been charged with kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He has also been charged with threats with a bladed article and administering a substance with intent. He is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday





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