Andy Burnburn brings Hugh Grant, Steve Coogan and other Labour figures to Makerfield in a final effort to win the by‑election and boost his prospects for a national leadership challenge.

Andy Burnburn , the mayor of Manchester, threw a final effort to win the Makerfield by‑election by enlisting well known public figures to appear at campaign events in the days leading up to the vote.

The high‑profile visits included actor Hugh Grant and comedian Steve Coogan, both of whom were photographed at the Labour candidate's headquarters on the eve of polling day. Grant arrived early in the morning to address a crowd of volunteers, urging voters to support the promise to change politics and describing the contest as a chance to restore integrity to public life.

Coogan, who joked that he was the less elegant option after the mayor asked for a classier celebrity, stood on the doorstep of the campaign office a few days earlier and delivered a short, humor‑laden speech that highlighted the mayor's record on public services and his ambition to take the fight for a fairer society to Westminster. The celebrity endorsements came amid a broader mobilisation of the Labour Party rank and file.

Sources inside the party said a sizeable group of backbench MPs travelled to the Greater Manchester constituency on Thursday to show solidarity with Burnburn. A four‑figure number of activists were reported to be canvassing the streets, making an estimated one hundred twenty contacts with residents every minute.

High‑profile figures from the parliamentary leadership, including Lucy Powell, Angela Rayner and Natalie Fleet, were also seen door‑knocking, while former Commons speaker John Bercow, despite having been suspended from the party for several years following a bullying report, was photographed leaving the campaign headquarters, sparking a wave of criticism from onlookers. The intense push for votes is being read as a test run for a possible national bid.

Burnburn, who is popularly known as the King of the North, has hinted that a victory in Makerfield could serve as a springboard back to Westminster and potentially position him as a challenger to Sir Keir Starmer for the party leadership. The presence of media‑reform advocates such as Grant and Cooman, both linked to the Hacked Off campaign that emerged after the phone‑hacking scandal, has raised concerns among critics that a future Burnburn premiership could revive the Leveson‑style inquiry into unlawful press practices.

Cabinet members and backbenchers converged on the constituency in a show of fealty, suggesting that, should Burnburn become prime minister, he would likely reward his loyal allies with senior posts. The campaign narrative continued on Friday with Darren Jones, a known Starmer loyalist, lending a hand in door‑to‑door outreach, while Rachel Reeves, whose political future is closely tied to the current leader, was seen at Westminster the previous morning.

The combination of celebrity appeal, grassroots mobilisation and high‑level political involvement underscores the high stakes of the Makerfield contest as both a local battle and a microcosm of the wider struggle for the direction of the Labour Party





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Makerfield By‑Election Andy Burnburn Celebrity Endorsements Labour Party Mobilisation Media Reform

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