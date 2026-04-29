Manchester MediCinema Appeal Reaches £1 Million Milestone After Star-Studded Charity Ball

A £100,000 donation from a high-profile charity ball has brought Manchester closer to building an in-hospital cinema for sick children. The Manchester MediCinema Appeal, led by Manchester Foundation Trust Charity and launched by Freddie Flintoff and his wife Rachael, aims to raise £1.1 million to create the city’s first fully accessible in-hospital cinema at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary. The project, inspired by the successful MediCinema at Alder Hey in Liverpool, will offer patients a distraction during their hospital stays with a 50-seat cinema screening blockbusters and classics. The appeal reached a significant milestone with the £100,000 donation from the Farewell Ball, hosted by Dr. Michael Josephson MBE, bringing the total to £1 million. The event featured appearances by Graham Norton, performances by Gabrielle and Chesney Hawkes, and an auction with experiences involving Freddie Flintoff and Piers Morgan. Construction is underway, and the foundation hopes to open the cinema this summer. Key figures, including Dr. Josephson, Freddie Flintoff, and Kathy Cowell CBE DL, have expressed their gratitude and excitement for the project’s progress.

A remarkable £100,000 donation from a high-profile charity ball has propelled Manchester closer to realizing its dream of building an in-hospital cinema to uplift the spirits of sick children across Greater Manchester.

The initiative, spearheaded by Manchester Foundation Trust Charity and launched by former cricketer Freddie Flintoff and his wife Rachael in December 2025, seeks to raise £1.1 million to establish the city’s first fully accessible in-hospital cinema for patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI). The 50-seat cinema, designed to accommodate wheelchairs, hospital beds, and medical equipment, will screen a minimum of 260 films annually, featuring the latest blockbusters alongside beloved classics.

Patients will receive support throughout screenings from dedicated MediCinema nurses and specially trained volunteers. The project draws inspiration from the successful MediCinema at Alder Hey in Liverpool, which opened in November 2024 and provides children with a much-needed distraction during their hospital stays.

A star-studded ball hosted by businessman and charity campaigner Dr. Michael Josephson MBE has played a pivotal role in advancing the Manchester MediCinema Appeal, with a £100,000 donation from the Farewell Ball pushing the appeal to the £1 million mark as it nears its £1.1 million target. The event, held at Manchester Deansgate Hotel, featured appearances by chat-show host Graham Norton, performances by 90s pop icons Gabrielle and Chesney Hawkes, and an auction offering an experience with Freddie Flintoff and Piers Morgan.

Construction of the cinema is already well underway, and the foundation aims to open the facility to patients this summer. Dr. Michael Josephson MBE expressed his satisfaction with the impact of the event, stating, 'It’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact of what was such a special evening.

Over the years, my events have supported many incredible causes that make a difference for children and young people, and I’m absolutely thrilled that we were able to donate £100,000 to the Manchester MediCinema Appeal this year. It feels fitting that my £1 million Farewell Ball helped the appeal reach its own £1 million milestone.

' Freddie Flintoff shared his enthusiasm for the progress, saying, 'It’s fantastic to see the appeal reach this stage. The support so far has been amazing, and getting to £1 million with Michael’s help is a massive moment. We’re now so close to providing something really special for patients and their families here in Manchester.

' Rachael Flintoff added, 'We’re hugely grateful to Michael for everything he has done not just for this very special appeal, but for so many amazing causes – he’s helped so many children in our community and beyond. ' Kathy Cowell CBE DL, Chair of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, extended her gratitude to all involved in the Farewell Ball, stating, 'We are extremely grateful to Michael, Andrew, Piers, and everyone involved in the Dr. Michael Josephson MBE Farewell Ball for their generosity and support.

Hitting this milestone shows just how much Manchester cares about improving the experience for patients in Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary. With work on the MediCinema now well underway, we encourage everyone to help us in this final stage so we can open the MediCinema and bring the magic of the movies to our patients as soon as possible. ' To contribute or learn more, visit mftcharity.org.uk





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Manchester Medicinema Appeal Charity Ball Freddie Flintoff Royal Manchester Children’S Hospital In-Hospital Cinema

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