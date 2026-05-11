Manchester Musician Stabbed to Death: Heartbroken Mother Dedicates Tribute to Son

The heartbroken mother of a musician, Adrian Brown, has paid an emotional tribute to her son, insisting he did not deserve to die. He was fatally stabbed in Manchester's Moss Side during a serious assault on Friday (May 8) and passed away soon after. A murder investigation is underway, with several arrests made.

The heartbroken mother of a musician who was fatally stabbed in Manchester's Moss Side has paid an emotional tribute to her son, insisting he did not deserve to die.

Adrian Brown, 34, a musician and father-of-three known as Dre, was stabbed in Raby Street at around 11pm on Friday (May 8). Officers were called to reports of a serious assault and Mr Brown was rushed to hospital with stab wounds to his chest, but tragically passed away shortly afterwards. The murder investigation is now underway, with an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remaining in police custody.

A second man, aged 24, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder. A third man, aged 25, and a 26-year-old woman, along with a 28-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. ... As the murder inquiry continued today, Mr Brown's family released heartfelt tributes in his memory.

... Detective Chief Inspector Louise Edwards, from the Greater Manchester Police Major Incident Team, expressed her condolences, saying 'First and foremost, my thoughts are with the victim's loved ones as they come to terms with this devastating loss'





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Murder Investigation Serious Assault Heartbroken Mother Dedicates Tribute To Son Father-Of-Three Musician Stabbed To Death Police Custody Arrests Family Released Heartfelt Tributes Conclusion

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