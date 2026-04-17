Manchester Piccadilly Faces Weekend Rail Chaos Due to Major Overhead Line Damage

Passengers are warned of significant disruption at Manchester Piccadilly this weekend as engineers undertake extensive repairs to overhead power lines damaged by a train striking graffiti. Lines will be closed overnight Saturday into Sunday, with reduced services and potential delays expected throughout.

Rail travelers are advised to prepare for further disruptions at Manchester Piccadilly this weekend due to extensive damage to overhead power lines. The ongoing issues stem from a significant incident on Thursday, April 16, when a train struck graffiti near the station, causing what officials described as considerable damage over a prolonged section of the infrastructure.

Despite round-the-clock efforts by engineering teams to restore normal service, the severity of the damage necessitates a complete repair, which is scheduled to conclude this weekend. Consequently, the railway lines leading into Manchester Piccadilly will be closed from 11 PM on Saturday, April 18, until 11 AM on Sunday, April 19. During this period, no trains will be able to depart from or arrive at the station. Services are expected to resume on Sunday morning, albeit with an adjusted timetable implemented across the entire network. Passengers are strongly encouraged to make thorough travel plans in advance. The overhead line equipment, crucial for supplying 25,000 volts of electricity to trains, is a vital component of the railway system. The recent damage has created significant operational challenges, impacting numerous routes, particularly long-distance services. Chris Wright, Network Rail’s North West route director, expressed his apologies to passengers affected by the damage. He elaborated that the incident occurred over a large and complex area of the railway. Wright stated that engineers have been working relentlessly to rectify the problem and have collaborated closely with train operators to implement an amended timetable that will remain in effect through Saturday. A full repair is scheduled for Saturday night, necessitating the aforementioned line closure. He urged Sunday morning travelers to Manchester by rail to meticulously plan their journeys and allocate extra travel time. While most services have now been reinstated, disruptions persist, especially on routes connecting Manchester and London. Wright noted that trains on London routes are currently terminating at Stockport. Avanti West Coast services between Manchester and London Euston are operating on a severely reduced timetable and are anticipated to be exceptionally crowded. Simon Turner, Head of Operational Readiness at Avanti West Coast, confirmed the significantly reduced timetable for Saturday, April 18, due to the ongoing overhead wire issues. He advised customers to check travel details prior to their journey and reiterated that services are expected to be extremely busy. Avanti West Coast is working with Network Rail and other industry partners to help passengers reach their destinations via alternative means and thanked customers for their understanding. He also reminded passengers that they are eligible to claim Delay Repay compensation for journeys delayed by 15 minutes or more. Travelers are strongly advised to monitor national rail updates, as service alterations can occur with little notice





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