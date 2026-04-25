Manchester Protest: Irish Travellers Demonstrate Against Pub Allegedly Denying Entry

Members of the Irish travelling community are protesting in Manchester after footage emerged appearing to show a pub refusing entry to a group of young men based on their ethnicity. The demonstration is focused on Mulligans Irish pub and aims to raise awareness about alleged discrimination.

A significant demonstration is currently underway in Manchester city centre, sparked by allegations of discrimination against members of the Irish travelling community. The protest centres around an incident at Mulligans Irish pub, where a group of young men claim they were denied entry solely because of their ethnicity.

Mobile phone footage circulating widely on social media platforms appears to corroborate these claims, depicting a tense exchange between door staff and the group. In the video, a security guard is heard stating that the decision to refuse entry was not his own, leading one of the men to directly question whether the pub has a policy of excluding travellers.

The guard’s response, and his inability to facilitate a conversation with the pub manager, further fuelled the perception of discriminatory practices. The protest, organized by members of Manchester’s Irish traveller community, commenced this afternoon at St Peter’s Square, a central location known for public gatherings. Participants are marching towards Mulligans Irish pub, located on Southgate off Deansgate, where they intend to stage a final gathering and voice their concerns directly to the establishment.

The demonstration aims to raise awareness about the alleged discrimination and demand accountability from the pub’s management. Organizers emphasize that this is not an isolated incident and reflects a broader pattern of prejudice faced by the travelling community. They are calling for a commitment from Mulligans to ensure equal access and treatment for all patrons, regardless of their background. The atmosphere at the protest is reported to be passionate but peaceful, with participants holding signs and chanting slogans denouncing discrimination.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and maintain order. Mulligans Irish pub has responded to the allegations with a statement asserting that they welcome individuals from all walks of life and are proud of their Irish heritage. A spokesperson for the pub stated that they are currently conducting an internal review of the incident to determine the facts and address any potential wrongdoing.

However, this response has been met with skepticism by protest organizers, who argue that a more transparent and decisive action is required. They are demanding a public apology from the pub and a clear commitment to implement anti-discrimination policies. The incident has ignited a wider debate about inclusivity and the treatment of minority groups within the hospitality industry.

Many social media users have expressed support for the protesters, sharing their own experiences of discrimination and calling for greater awareness of the challenges faced by the travelling community. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as the protest continues and the pub’s internal review progresses. The focus now is on whether Mulligans will take concrete steps to address the concerns raised and rebuild trust with the Irish traveller community.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against prejudice and the importance of fostering a society where everyone feels welcome and respected





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Manchester Irish Travellers Protest Discrimination Mulligans Pub

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