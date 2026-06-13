Manchester's 'anti-Amazon': Lee Berrow's Localito.com platform aims to save the high street

Lee Berrow, a dad-of-two from Altrincham, lost his business after his prices were undercut by online tech giants. He decided to build his own rival to Amazon, Localito.com, an online marketplace dedicated to Greater Manchester's independent businesses. The platform aims to increase high street footfall, support local businesses, and provide a fair commission rate for sellers.

Lee Berrow from Altrincham lost his business after his prices were undercut but vowed to find an answer to the problem of online tech giants.

He decided to wind up his business and contemplate his next move. After closing his business, he obsessively thought about how he could build something that could stand up to Amazon and its sellers who had undercut his prices. The answer Lee came up with was to build his own rival to the online shopping giant, but with a twist. He calls Localito.com the 'anti-Amazon', an online marketplace dedicated to Greater Manchester's independent businesses.

Operating similarly to the front end of the Amazon website, the platform now hosts over 350 independent businesses with thousands of products and services listed. The independent marketplace launched its integration with Etsy, and sellers on Localito can now import their entire Etsy shop for free. Although inspired to build an independent rival to massive online marketplaces like Amazon, Lee also conducted market research in the months before to ensure there was demand from businesses.

The platform aims to put 'independent businesses first, with fair commission rates, instant payouts, and no hidden fees'. It's also designed so that when a customer buys a product from one of the sellers, the item is reserved and the customer receives a QR code to show at the store to collect the order. Some sellers on the site also offer their own delivery options.

Lee Berrow, 41, at the kitchen table where he had the idea to build a local platform to rival Amazon. Reserving the item for store pickup with a QR code is intentional, as Lee says it helps increase high street footfall. Buyers also earn cashback points with each purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts on future orders. If you shop on Localito, you know that you're not just supporting a big tech platform, you're actually supporting local people.

People with dreams, people with families, and people that are working for themselves. A lot of businesses do have their own websites now, but they don't have huge advertising budgets. Nobody even knows half of them exist based on my research. Most people, if they're looking for something in particular, go online and search.

But these small independent business websites, they don't show up. But a platform like Localito that's actually got them all on there, they're going to get the visibility of these big platforms. A Localito app is also available to download for Apple and Android phone users. One local business owner who says he has benefited from Localito is Simon Hepburn.

He runs Share Your Story, a creative hub and retailer in Altrincham that sells cameras and audio-visual equipment. Simon says his biggest camera equipment sale this year came directly from being on Localito. Simon, who has been selling on the platform since January, said: 'With our website, we sell things for pickup, and Localito is for pickup as well. I think if people buy things online, it gets much more complicated.

What if someone's not in and it gets returned? We've always been very keen to be face-to-face, and this means we can be face-to-face across Manchester. It's nice because we're not in the centre of Altrincham. We're at the end of the tram line, so people can pop out here.

' Starting Localito has been more of a 'community initiative rather than a profit machine' for Lee Berrow





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Localito.Com Anti-Amazon Online Marketplace Greater Manchester's Independent Businesses High Street Footfall QR Code Pickup Community Initiative Profit Machine

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