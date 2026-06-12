Manchester's Live Calendar Just Levelled Up: Tickets Drop for Unmissable Shows

Manchester's live calendar has just levelled up, with fresh tickets dropping today for unmissable shows across the city in the coming months. Folk firebrands The Mary Wallopers have announced their biggest headline tour for this autumn, whilst the renowned illusionist Dynamo prepares to hit the road with a new show next January, and Rodrigo y Gabriela showcase their virtuosic guitar prowess. Before then, this autumn will see Rizzle Kicks take the stage together after a brief hiatus, sibling up-and-comers Wasia Project rise even further with a new album and tour, and an immersive, forward-thinking electronic set by nimino.

Manchester's live calendar has just levelled up, with fresh tickets dropping today for unmissable shows across the city in the coming months. Folk firebrands The Mary Wallopers have announced their biggest headline tour for this autumn, whilst the renowned illusionist Dynamo prepares to hit the road with a new show next January, and Rodrigo y Gabriela showcase their virtuosic guitar prowess.

Before then, this autumn will see Rizzle Kicks take the stage together after a brief hiatus, sibling up-and-comers Wasia Project rise even further with a new album and tour, and an immersive, forward-thinking electronic set by nimino. Whatever your fancy, don't delay and grab your tickets while they last. The Mary Wallopers have announced details of their third album, new single 'Crowns of England', and their biggest headline tour to date.

Produced by The Coral's James Skelly and packed with their own songs, the new forthcoming album, 'Paddywhackery', follows 2023's hugely acclaimed 'Irish Rock'n'Roll', which saw the band grow in confidence, writing their own songs for the first time. It finds them leaping forwards to create an album that sounds like it's been made by a band with a tightness and a power that's unparalleled in music right now.

Following the album's release, the band will play a huge series of dates in the autumn, including Manchester. Tickets go on sale here at 9.30am today. Dynamo returns with his first UK tour in 10 years, performing his highly acclaimed show 'Up Close and Magical' to audiences across the country.

Since bursting onto the scene two decades ago, Dynamo has created a global legacy, impacting and inspiring millions worldwide - from sold-out arena tours, Sunday Times bestsellers, and multiple award-winning titles. Receiving four-star reviews from The Guardian and The Times, 'Up Close and Magical' is a unique showcase of magic from across Dynamo's incredible career to date. Welcoming audiences of all ages, the tour promises to blow your mind and leave you questioning how he makes the impossible possible.

Tickets are on sale here from 10am today. Rizzle Kicks have announced a new UK headline tour for this autumn, following a sold-out run of shows in 2025, the release of their first new album in 12 years, 'Competition Is For Losers', and new single 'Livin' The Dream'.

'Competition Is For Losers' saw Rizzle Kicks return to the pop music space sober, both in love and equipped with life lessons, self-awareness and maturity they've built on separately, all the while retaining their sense of humour and humanity that always set them apart from other artists. After a hiatus to work on solo endeavours, the duo are now re-energised and poised to reclaim their place as one of Britain's most entertaining duos.

Tickets will be on sale here at 10am today. Grammy-winning guitar pair Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album 'OurHome', alongside news of UK dates next spring. Recorded in Japan and self-produced by Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero at NK Sound Tokyo, 'OurHome' marks a new chapter for the Mexico City-bred duo, whose singular blend of instrumental guitar music and fearless musical exploration has earned them a global audience over the past two decades.

As they prepare to bring the album to audiences around the world, Rodrigo y Gabriela see 'OurHome' as an invitation to reconnect with what grounds us amid an increasingly chaotic world. Tickets go on sale here at 10am today. Wasia Project chart a new hinterland on their debut album, 'Nocturne' - out this summer.

Across 12 tracks, the sibling duo - Olivia Hardy and Will Gao - alchemise their classical training with the friction and frisson of club-adjacent dance music, cinematic piano-pop balladry, modern soul, and shades of electronica. If one stock image of the auditory journey is evoked, it's that of a white lily blooming in a moonlit urban space surrounded by silhouettes captured through slow shutter speed.

As a whole, 'Nocturne' is an invitation to seek respite from digital saturation and to do away with the Western myth of self-reliance. It also challenges the misnomer of Wasia Project as a fresh-faced 'indie-pop duo'. In reality, they're conscious, world-weary artists spanning genres and eras - and 'Nocturne' is their subversive coming-of-age soundtrack: a cathartic balm for a disillusioned generation. Tickets are on sale here at 10am today





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