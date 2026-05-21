Manchester's Vintage Shop Closes After 11 Years in a Popular Location

Cow Vintage, a vintage shop located in Manchester with more than a decade of history, is shutting its doors. The shop was a mainstay for students and shoppers looking for trendy and affordable second-hand items.

One of Manchester 's vintage shops is shutting after more than a decade in a popular location. The store, owned by Cow Vintage , became a go-to for students and shoppers seeking fashionable and affordable second-hand items.

The closure, advertised on shop windows, will take place on May 30 with a 2-for-£10 sale on non-premium items. Social media users expressed dismay, while others had predicted its closure based on a TikTok video.

However, some felt that it was 'getting expensive' and was closing due to increased costs





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Vintage Cow Vintage Closing Down Second-Hand Shopping Manchester Fashions Online Shopping Social Media Reactions Closures Cow Vintage Closure

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