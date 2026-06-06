The UK premiere of the new musical Something Rotten! will take place in Manchester and will feature Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman. The show is a comedy musical that is set in Shakespearean times and features a number of catchy songs and standout performances.

Manchester to Host UK Premiere of New Musical Something Rotten! Starring Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman . The musical, which is set in Shakespearean times, features a blistering set of song and dance numbers.

Jason Manford, who is starring in the show as Nick Bottom, has said that he is confident that audiences will love the show. He has stated that the show has a 'next level' soundtrack that will have audiences singing along. Richard Fleeshman, who is playing the role of William Shakespeare, has also expressed his excitement about the show. He has said that it is a 'big hit' and that the producers have a 'big hit on their hands'.

The musical features a number of big numbers, including the spectacular 'A Musical' which is a parody of musical classics. The show also features American musicals star Marisha Wallace as the show's leading lady Bea. The UK premiere of Something Rotten! will take place in Manchester and will run for a month. The show is a comedy musical that is set in Shakespearean times and features a number of catchy songs and standout performances.

Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman have said that they are excited to be a part of the show and that they are confident that audiences will love it. The show has been described as 'relentless' with 'banger after banger' of comedy and music. The UK premiere of Something Rotten! is a must-see event for musical fans and will be a highlight of Manchester's cultural calendar.

The show is a full circle moment for Richard Fleeshman who has previously performed at the Opera House in Manchester. He has said that it is 'really special' to be back at the Opera House and that he is grateful for the opportunities that he has had. The show has also been praised by critics and audiences alike for its hilarious moments, catchy songs and standout performances.

Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman have said that they are confident that audiences will love the show and that it will be a big hit. The show is a must-see event for musical fans and will be a highlight of Manchester's cultural calendar





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester Something Rotten! Jason Manford Richard Fleeshman Musical UK Premiere

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

He is running in Makerfield, but wants to talk about something else entirely'I do not know how much traction it will get but I thought I have got to do it'

Read more »

'Perfect' WW2 film 'better than Dunkirk' is a must-watchThis film is one of the best, with an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read more »

Something might be happening with the Glazers at Manchester UnitedThe Glazer family remain the majority shareholders of Man United, to the dismay of the club's supporters.

Read more »

Zara Tindall wows in 'something blue' at brother Peter Phillips' weddingZara Tindall looked beautiful wearing a Rebecca Vallance dress as she attended her brother Peter Phillips' wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

Read more »