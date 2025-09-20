Manchester to Malaga Flight Diverted to Bordeaux Due to Onboard Medical Emergency

A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Malaga was diverted to Bordeaux, France, on September 18th due to a medical emergency involving a passenger. The aircraft landed in Bordeaux, where the passenger received medical attention before the flight continued its journey to Malaga.

A Ryanair flight departing from Manchester Airport experienced a medical emergency , necessitating an unplanned diversion to Bordeaux , France. The incident occurred on flight FR3208, which was en route to Malaga, Spain, on Thursday, September 18th. The flight took off from Manchester at approximately 9:00 PM, but encountered a medical issue approximately one hour and twenty minutes into the journey.

The pilot promptly issued an emergency code at around 10:20 PM, initiating preparations for a landing at Mérignac Airport in Bordeaux, France. Medical personnel were arranged to meet the aircraft upon arrival. The affected passenger was subsequently taken to a local hospital for immediate medical attention. The nature of the passenger's illness and their current condition have not been publicly disclosed by the airline. This disruption resulted in a temporary pause in the flight's schedule. \Following the medical emergency and the necessary procedures, the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft resumed its flight path to Malaga a couple of hours later, allowing the remaining passengers to complete their journey. A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident, stating that the flight had to divert to Bordeaux due to a passenger falling ill during the flight. The crew acted swiftly, requesting medical assistance to be available upon landing at Bordeaux Airport to ensure the passenger received the necessary medical attention as quickly as possible. The spokesperson further stated that the passenger was safely removed from the aircraft and transported to a hospital for further medical care and that the flight eventually continued its journey to Malaga on the same day. This highlights the importance of airline protocols and the preparedness of flight crews in managing unexpected medical events during a flight and ensuring the health and safety of passengers. \This event serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in air travel, where unforeseen medical emergencies can arise at any time. The incident showcases the collaborative effort between the flight crew, air traffic control, and medical professionals in ensuring the well-being of passengers in such situations. The swift decision-making and execution of emergency protocols by the crew were crucial in ensuring the passenger received timely medical attention. Although the specifics of the passenger's medical condition remain undisclosed, the actions taken by the airline and the authorities demonstrate their commitment to passenger safety and their ability to adapt to unexpected circumstances. The flight's eventual continuation to Malaga after the passenger's disembarkation shows that the airline was able to resume its normal schedule after the necessary delays and actions





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryanair Manchester Airport Medical Emergency Flight Diversion Bordeaux

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Airline named worst in the UK for flight delays - and it’s not RyanairWhich? has analysed flight data for six major UK airlines to find the worst for flight delays

Read more »

Premier League: Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal black market ticketsFind out what happened when we tried to attend four Premier League games with tickets from 'unauthorised' websites.

Read more »

Ryanair flight from Manchester Airport suddenly diverted after emergency on boardThe plane was forced to land in France

Read more »

Ryanair flight from Manchester Airport forced to divert after emergency on boardIt was forced to land in France around an hour and 20 minutes into the flight

Read more »

Entire Ryanair Manchester Airport flight left stunned after pilot's announcement at midnight'You can't expect people to sit there for six hours with no refreshments'

Read more »

BA flight attendant found naked and high on drugs mid-flight spared jailHaden Pentecost, 41, was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, after he admitted performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs.

Read more »